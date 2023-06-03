SYDNEY, NS, June 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports the development and training of young individuals who want to contribute to the protection, safety, and maintenance of our oceans and waterways. The Canadian Coast Guard College ensures students acquire the proper training and skills to better serve as Ship's Officers in our Canadian Coast Guard.

Today, the Canadian Coast Guard College celebrates its 54th graduating class of 40 Officer Cadets from across seven different provinces. The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, honoured the graduating class of 2023 during a ceremony at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Minister Murray was joined by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Mike Kelloway, and the Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner, Mario Pelletier. These newly graduated officers will immediately be posted to Canadian Coast Guard vessels to start conducting and supporting operations in service of the people of Canada.

The Canadian Coast Guard College is a world-class training facility that provides quality service and expert maritime training to its residents in both official languages. More than 1,400 Fleet Officers have graduated from the College.

Quotes

"For more than 60 years, the Canadian Coast Guard has stood for maritime leadership and service excellence. That tradition continues with the graduating class of 2023. I have no doubt that these newest Ship's Officers will uphold a high standard of conduct and proudly don their uniform as they begin a career devoted to the service and safety of others. I wish each graduate a long, rewarding and adventurous career with the Canadian Coast Guard."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"It's an honour to celebrate among all these new officers. From search and rescue and environmental response operations, to supporting ocean science and fisheries patrols, we rely on them and their determination to provide safety and security of life at sea and protect Canada's waters. Congratulations and welcome to the Canadian Coast Guard!"

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"This year's graduating class showed perseverance through the challenging times of a pandemic and Hurricane Fiona. We witnessed amazing demonstrations of teamwork and dedication from all of our Officer Cadets who ensured the health and safety of their colleagues both at sea and at the College and worked around the clock to help our community during the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. I am confident that our newest recruits will continue to embody the Canadian Coast Guard motto of 'Safety First, Service Always'."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"I am proud to celebrate with the graduates from this world-class institution and to welcome them to the Canadian Coast Guard. The graduates' dedication to serving Canadians, exemplifies the highest values of the Public Service of Canada. The officers trained here are a testament to the College's excellence in teaching and learning. Again, on behalf of the CCG and DFO, congratulations and I wish you continued success."

Annette Gibbons, Deputy Minister, Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Quick Facts

Established in September 1965 , the Canadian Coast Guard College offers the opportunity to train in either Marine Navigation or Marine Engineering in its four-year Officer Training Program. The program provides Officer Cadets with a thorough understanding of ship operations and the latest in marine technology.

, the Canadian Coast Guard College offers the opportunity to train in either Marine Navigation or Marine Engineering in its four-year Officer Training Program. The program provides Officer Cadets with a thorough understanding of ship operations and the latest in marine technology. This year's graduates will be posted to Canadian Coast Guard Regions across Canada :

: 12 graduates going to the Atlantic Region



8 graduates going to the Central Region ( St. Laurent )

)

14 graduates going to the Western Region



6 graduates going to the Arctic Region (Great Lakes)

All Canadian Coast Guard College students receive free tuition, a training allowance, and free room and board.

Graduates of the Officer Training Program receive a Bachelor of Technology (Nautical Sciences) Degree from Cape Breton University and a Diploma from the Canadian Coast Guard College. Navigation Officers receive a Transport Canada Watchkeeping Mate Certificate, and Marine Engineering Officers receive a Fourth-Class Engineering Certificate from Transport Canada.

