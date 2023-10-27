The Saint-Rémi business receives $500,000 in financial support from CED.

SAINT-RÉMI, QC, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting SME growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle, took the opportunity during a visit to the plant today to announce a repayable contribution of $500,000 for Saladexpress Inc. This CED support has enabled the business to acquire and install digital production equipment on its onion peeling line, an important step in food processing, to improve its productivity and production capacity.

Saladexpress specializes in processing salads and vegetables. The business offers a variety of fresh top-quality foods that are preservative-free and ready to serve or cook. CED's assistance will enable it to grow by improving its productivity, so that it can enhance its offering with various food products such as ready-to-eat salads and ready-to-cook cut vegetables, under the Florette brand.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

"Our government has long been investing in the agri-food industry, including to promote and showcase businesses and their products. Our government's ongoing support for SMEs is giving them the means to face the current crisis and enabling them to play an active part in the recovery of our economy."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle

"SMEs are at the core of community development and regional vitality. By announcing investments such as this one, the Government of Canada is helping businesses grow and acquire the means to develop new products. I am therefore delighted with CED's support for Saladexpress's project. We will always ensure that we give businesses what they need to equip themselves and remain competitive."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Processing vegetables to sell them fresh is a real challenge given climate change, which year after year is affecting the harvests of our local partners and market gardeners. Investing in more flexible technological equipment ensures the competitiveness of our Florette products for the retail market and our food service products. We are very grateful for the federal government's support for our mission to bring value to homegrown vegetables."

Sylvain Racette, President, Saladexpress Inc.

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.





CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

