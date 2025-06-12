Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Français
News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Jun 12, 2025, 18:34 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Prime Minister Carney recognized the UAE's leadership in artificial intelligence and energy, and discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration in these sectors.
The two leaders committed to remaining in contact.
Associated Link
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article