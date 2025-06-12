OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Carney recognized the UAE's leadership in artificial intelligence and energy, and discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration in these sectors.

The two leaders committed to remaining in contact.

