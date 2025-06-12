OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Wildfire season is in full effect across much of Canada, with many Canadians currently facing severe wildfire conditions. The Government of Canada, along with the provinces, territories and the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), is seized with the importance of supporting Canadians whose lives and livelihoods are at stake.

Today, the Governments of Canada, British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba, together with the CIFFC, announced a total investment of $104 million through the Government of Canada's Resilient Communities through FireSmart (RCF) Program.

FireSmart™ Canada is a key part of our national wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts. Led by CIFFC, the program identifies and reduces wildfire risks and provides actionable guidance for homeowners and communities. The funding announced today will help enhance FireSmart™ programming and support the provinces and territories in increasing capacity and assisting community-based projects to help prevent wildfires and mitigate their impacts, including Indigenous communities that are disproportionately threatened by wildfires.

These investments are strengthening the federal government's actions and efforts to enhance and expand wildfire prevention and mitigation across all levels of government. By working together with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and international allies, the Government of Canada continues to support the fight against wildfires in communities across the country.

Quotes

"No Canadian should have to worry about a wildfire threatening their community — but as extreme weather increases, the Government of Canada is providing provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and partners with the support they need to fight wildfires. I would like to thank all Canadians, especially first responders, for working to protect one another. The federal government stands with you and is working to build resilience for this wildfire season, and the future."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Across Canada and around the world, climate change is forcing us to change how we think about wildfires — I see this in every community I visit in British Columbia. Preventing wildfires is a shared responsibility, and the only way forward is by working together. From supporting grassroots community projects and education, to expanding government's role in building a safer, more-resilient future, our shared investment with the Government of Canada is testament to a whole-of-society approach for living with wildfire."

The Honourable Ravi Parmar

British Columbia Minister of Forests

"Building wildfire resilience involves an approach focused on prevention, mitigation and being ready to respond to wildfires threatening our homes and communities. This investment will help communities apply FireSmart principles that will enhance collaboration, build greater awareness and help reduce wildfire risk."

The Honourable Todd Loewen

Alberta Minister of Forestry and Parks

"Preparing for the threat of wildfire is a shared responsibility — we all have a part to play. FireSmart's practical, effective and science-based programs help residents reduce the risk of wildfires in our communities and ensure residents are better prepared when wildfires occur. Through the FireSmart program, we will continue our ongoing work with Newfoundland and Labrador communities to help keep our residents safe."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster

Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture

"Canadians — especially those of us in the North — are focused on preparing for wildfires. This investment, from both our government and the Government of Canada, will support important wildfire prevention efforts in the Yukon. This includes developing Community Wildfire Protection Plans and a territorial prevention and mitigation strategy; constructing large-scale fuel breaks and improving our training; and modelling and risk assessment. Together, we are building wildfire-resilient communities across the Yukon."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn

Yukon Minister of Community Services

"Wildfire is everyone's responsibility, and we thank Nova Scotians for their vigilance that's helping keep our people and our communities safe. Through our partnership with the federal government, we're continuing to help people adopt the FireSmart principles around their homes and in their communities so we can avoid the devastation and upheaval that wildfires can cause."

The Honourable Tory Rushton

Nova Scotia Minister of Natural Resources

"Prince Edward Island is in a good position to respond to fire thanks to local, provincial and federal support that we are using to continually build our wildland fire fighting capacity. It is great to see more Islanders and local communities embracing FireSmart principles, and we are committed to increasing our prevention, mitigation and response efforts."

The Honourable Gilles Arsenault

Prince Edward Island Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

"As Manitobans bravely pull together to battle one of the most challenging fire seasons in recent memory, wildfire preparedness is more crucial than ever. We thank and honour the incredible work of our wildfire service, local firefighters, Indigenous and municipal leadership and members of the public who are working together to ensure that the thousands of displaced residents remain safe and healthy. The entire government of Manitoba strongly supports any and all initiatives that recognize the need for investing in firefighting preparedness, and we congratulate the federal government on its continuing efforts to address the needs of firefighters and evacuees."

The Honourable Ian Bushie

Manitoba Minister of Natural Resources and Indigenous Futures

"Through this funding, Canadians will be in a better position to protect themselves from the dangers of wildland fire. By working together, using the core FireSmart principles, we can become more resilient and more prepared to face the challenges ahead."

Kelsey Winter

Executive Director of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre

