The Government of Canada is providing more than $9.6 million for projects that contribute to the economic transformation of Montréal's East End, for a total of over $13.2 million in authorized investments under the Initiative to Support Economic Development in Montréal's East End.

MONTRÉAL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the development of Montréal's East End matters to the Government of Canada. This area of Montréal, where players are collectively engaged, has enormous potential, and its revitalization will contribute to the economic vitality of the city as a whole. It is in this context that, in November 2023, CED committed to investing $30M over the coming years in the economic transformation of Montréal's East End.

That is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Environment and Climate Change, took advantage of his visit to the Maison de l'innovation sociale (MIS) to announce, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of $8.6M in CED funding to support 21 projects that will have an economic impact on Montréal's East End. He was accompanied by Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel.

The recipients are as follows: Block-T, Carrefour d'innovation bioalimentaire, the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal (CCEM), Chemotec (PM), Collection Innova, Consoltec, Direct Stream VOX, Eezly Technologies, Girl Crush, Le Baroudeur - Vanpackers, Les Industries Acadiennes, Les Laboratoires MZL, Gauthier Non-Ferrous Products, Luxwood Auto Trim Design, N.X.T. Process, Partage Club, Santor Security, Shapiro Fruits, the Société du patrimoine de la Pointe-aux-Trembles, Vestechpro – Apparel Research and Innovation Center, and the City of Montréal – Espace pour la vie.

Minister Guilbeault also announced the projects selected further to the call for social innovation projects for Montréal's East End launched by CED in October 2024. This call for projects, which has a $1M envelope provided through the Initiative to Support Economic Development in Montréal's East End, involves the implementation of an innovative economic development approach to support the transformation of the area. The organizations leading the selected projects will be mentored by the Maison de l'innovation sociale in order to maximize spin‍-‍offs.

The recipients are as follows: Accueil aux immigrants de l'est de Montréal, Atelier L'Ensemble, Bouffe Action de Rosemont, Centre ABLBLALAB, Compagnie Théâtre Créole, Cuisine collective Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Cyclo Nord‍-‍Sud, DOD‍-‍Basketball, Éco de la Pointe-aux-Prairies, Écoscéno, Hochelab, Laboratoire sur l'agriculture urbaine (AU/LAB), The YMCAs of Québec, Mains utiles, Marché Frontenac, Productions Qu'en dit Raton?, Réseau Alimentaire de l'Est de Montréal – RAEM, REVE‍-‍C, Services Résidentiels Chez‍-‍Soi, Solon, and the Théâtre aux Écuries.

This announcement was also made on behalf of Minister St-Onge. These CED investments will contribute to the revitalization, attractiveness and sustainable reindustrialization of Montréal's East End. Additional information about all of these projects can be found in the related backgrounder.

In addition to the contributions announced today, six other projects have received CED funding under the Initiative to Support Economic Development in Montréal's East End. These projects, which were announced previously, are being carried out by the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal, the Cité des arts du cirque, Rustica Foods, Beeye Solutions and the Maison de l'innovation sociale. In all, CED has awarded over $13.2M in contributions since committing to supporting the economic transformation of Montréal's East End.

The sustainable and inclusive revitalization of Montréal's East End requires the engagement and cooperation of all the socio-economic players. The Government of Canada is committed to pursuing its efforts in this ambitious economic transformation process. Capitalizing on the unique assets of the various regions of Quebec, including those in Montréal's East End, promotes economic growth and helps build a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The revitalization of Montréal's East End is a priority for the Government of Canada, and I'm proud to see that the efforts of all the players involved in the area are paying off. With each passing day, Montréal's East End gains momentum and attractiveness, and we are taking concrete steps to ensure that its economic transformation is based on sustainable development and the creation of a resilient, inclusive economy that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"I am delighted to see our government's commitment to economic development in Montréal's East End. This support is crucial for community groups in Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel, which play a fundamental role in revitalizing our neighbourhoods. These investments will make it possible to strengthen local initiatives, boost innovation and create lasting economic opportunities for our citizens."

Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel and Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians

"CED's investments announced today are an important part of the work to transform Montréal's East End. With the help of this funding, we are not only contributing to the economic revitalization of the area, but also making it a better place to live. The contribution of these 42 organizations to the economic vitality of Montréal's East End will have a lasting impact and will generate positive benefits for the entire community."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The CCEM salutes the steps taken by the federal government and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions to move forward and deliver on the commitment made during the Sommet de l'Est 2023 to invest over $30M over three years to accelerate the revitalization of Montréal's East End. The $8.6M invested to date will help establish a prosperous, sustainable economy for Montréal's East End and foster several economic and social innovation projects. Today's announcement sets the stage for the second Sommet de l'Est de Montréal, which will take place this coming April 7! The CCEM also wishes to thank Minister Pascale St-Onge and CED for the financial contribution provided for the industrial transition project by Partenariat Climat Montréal chaired by the CCEM!"

Jean-Denis Charest, President and CEO, Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal (CCEM)

"In the face of current economic challenges, social innovation is more essential than ever to strengthen productivity and maximize our impact. The Maison de l'innovation sociale is proud to guide the projects selected by CED by applying the highest standards of social innovation. Through structured mentoring at four levels—the conceptual foundations for social innovation for direct intervention on the ground—we are equipping these initiatives to make lasting transformations to Montréal's East End."

Marie-Christine Ladouceur-Girard, Director General, Maison de l'innovation sociale

Quick fact

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, the organizations that support them, and all regions of Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

