GATINEAU, QC, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, announced that persons with disabilities will be able to apply for the new Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) as of June 20, 2025.

First payments will begin in July 2025 for applications received and approved by June 30, 2025. Canadians will be able to apply through barrier-free, accessible ways: online, in person at a Service Canada office, or by phone.

Persons with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64 can apply for the benefit if they have qualified for the disability tax credit (DTC) and meet the benefit's other eligibility requirements, including having filed their 2024 income tax return with the Canada Revenue Agency. For those who have a spouse or common-law partner, their partner must also have filed their 2024 income tax return to be eligible.

The federal government will send letters to eligible Canadians inviting them to apply.

To support individuals with the application process, a number of community-based organizations across Canada will provide accessible, individualized navigation services to disability programs and benefits, including the DTC and CDB. Applicants can also now use the newly launched benefit estimator tool to find out how much they may qualify to receive each month.

This new benefit reflects the federal government's commitment to improving financial security for Canadians living with disabilities.

"With the Canada Disability Benefit application set to open on June 20, financial support will be delivered to working-age, low-income persons with disabilities starting next month. I want to extend my gratitude to disability advocates across the country who have worked tirelessly to help shape this historic benefit."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The Canada Disability Benefit is a critical step forward in our work to improve financial security for working age persons with disabilities. Too many Canadians continue to face barriers that limit their full participation in our society and economy. This benefit is about dignity, justice, and creating a more inclusive Canada — one where everyone has the chance to thrive."

– Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities)

The CDB is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan. With the first payments in July, the Canada Disability Benefit is being enshrined as part of Canada's social safety net.

Disability Inclusion Action Plan. With the first payments in July, the Canada Disability Benefit is being enshrined as part of social safety net. Budget 2024 committed to an investment of $6.1 billion over six years beginning in 2024-25, and $1.4 billion ongoing for the CDB, to provide a maximum of $2,400 per year to low-income persons with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64. It is estimated that this benefit will increase the financial security of over 600,000 low-income persons with disabilities.

over six years beginning in 2024-25, and ongoing for the CDB, to provide a maximum of per year to low-income persons with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64. It is estimated that this benefit will increase the financial security of over 600,000 low-income persons with disabilities. In the spirit of "Nothing Without Us," the Government of Canada engaged with over 8,000 Canadians with disabilities, disability stakeholders, Indigenous governments and organizations, and provincial and territorial governments in the development of the benefit and will continue to seek their input for future improvements.

engaged with over 8,000 Canadians with disabilities, disability stakeholders, Indigenous governments and organizations, and provincial and territorial governments in the development of the benefit and will continue to seek their input for future improvements. Provinces and territories play a critical role in providing supports and services to Canadians with disabilities, and the government will continue to engage with them to understand how the CDB may interact with existing provincial and territorial income-tested programs, including disability programs and social assistance.

