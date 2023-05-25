Based in Cookshire in the Eastern Townships, the business will receive $250,000 from CED

COOKSHIRE, QC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovative projects contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri–Food, the Honourable Marie–Claude Bibeau, is today announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $250,000 for Omni–Med.com Inc. (Omnimed).

This CED funding will allow Omnimed—a pioneer in the field of electronic medical records (EMRs) in Quebec—to increase its data storage and processing capacity to ensure the growth of the business, both within Canada and internationally.

Founded in 1998, Omnimed specializes in the design and implementation of information systems for the health sector aimed at improving collaboration, information sharing, workflow efficiency, access to medical knowledge and the continuity of health care.

Drawing on the expertise of its 77 highly qualified employees, this innovative business has developed the only EMR in Quebec that allows for a patient's clinical record to be shared among institutions. The EMR, which clinicians can access online directly from wherever they are working, facilitates access to information by centralizing data in a single file per patient. To date, more than 500 health care clinics, including the Institut national du sport du Québec and several university sports centres, have adopted this new technology. Omnimed's project will eventually enhance the security of clinical data hosting, modernize the ergonomics of the clinical application for healthcare professionals, and provide predictive models for preventive care based on patients' actual needs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets for building a sustainable and inclusive economy.

"With its innovative solutions for modernizing and digitizing the management of our health records, Omnimed attracts experts from all across Quebec. It is a privilege to have—right here in Cookshire—a company like Omnimed headed up by young innovative entrepreneurs."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri–Food

"Our government's mission is to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize business opportunities. By supporting Omnimed, we are contributing to sustainable and inclusive economic development in our regions. We are fostering the growth of an innovative business that is helping to revitalize the economy of its community and whose project will result in meaningful progress for our health care system. I am proud to see that many health professionals from various sectors, including sports, have made the digital shift proposed by Omnimed. This project represents an important milestone in terms of ensuring improved health outcomes for all Canadians."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"In a vibrant society, technology provides a valuable opportunity to improve health care and reduce the administrative burden for health professionals. With advances in data intelligence and predictive engines, caregivers can remain available to provide empathetic care for all, including children, the elderly, and our athletes. We appreciate this collaboration by the federal government in the IT field, which fully supports health innovation for those living outside large urban centres. Omnimed is a concrete example of an innovative regional SME that makes the importance of the human aspect central to its developments, thus strengthening the essential links between technology and progress at the service of society."

Xavier Boilard, President and CEO of Omnimed

This announcement is part of Economic Development Week.

The many investments announced by the regional development agencies (RDAs) in projects that contribute to community vitality demonstrate the importance of economic development right across the country.

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

