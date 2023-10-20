Sherbrooke business receives $1.5M in financial assistance from CED.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting SME growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today announced a repayable contribution of $1.5M for Cuisine idéale Sherbrooke.

This CED support will enable the business to acquire and install state–of–the–art production equipment in a new plant in Sherbrooke, including cabinetry machining and finishing equipment, in order to improve its productivity and continue to expand.

Cuisine idéale specializes in designing and manufacturing high–quality, tailored kitchen cabinets that combine natural functionality with timeless elegance. To date, Cuisine idéale has delivered over 250,000 personalized designs and has more than 200 points of sale across North America. CED's assistance will enable the SME to continue to expand by improving its productivity through the relocation of its first plant, founded in 1971, to a new automated plant in Sherbrooke's industrial quarter.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy. That is why our government has committed to investing to ensure our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Cuisine idéale will be able to acquire and install production equipment for its new automated plant. This project will create good jobs and contribute to the economic vitality of Sherbrooke and the greater Cantons–de–l'Est region."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"It is a real source of pride to be able to attest to the success of a business that has been a part of Sherbrooke's business world for over 50 years now. Today, Cuisine idéale is experiencing remarkable growth, and its kitchen cabinets are recognized throughout the region. With this new support from CED, the family business will be able to enhance its productivity and thereby continue to expand with new automated equipment."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Since it was founded, Cuisine idéale has carved out a major place for itself in the market to design and manufacture tailored kitchen cabinets in North America. Through this project, Cuisine idéale is positioning itself to be a leader in transforming our industry for the manufacturing era of tomorrow. I sincerely thank all our valuable financial partners for this important support and all the members of our team, without whom the fundamental project would not have been possible. I am thrilled to see this project come to fruition, enabling us to automate our processes and implement several sustainable development measures."

Pierre-Yves Gagnon, Vice–President, Cuisine idéale

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

