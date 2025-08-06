OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers to discuss Canada's co-ordinated economic response to ongoing U.S. trade measures.

The Prime Minister updated the premiers on the status of trade negotiations with the U.S. He noted that, while Canada continues to negotiate with the United States on our trading relationship, the impacts of tariffs remain present across the Canadian economy.

As such, First Ministers discussed concrete actions to support Canadian workers and businesses most impacted by these tariffs across various sectors, including the softwood lumber sector. To this end, the Prime Minister underscored the series of federal measures announced yesterday to help softwood lumber workers and industry remain competitive and seize new opportunities in Canadian and international markets.

First Ministers agreed to accelerate efforts to mobilize capital and investment, diversify supply chains, and strengthen domestic production capacity. They were also unanimous in encouraging Canadian businesses to prioritize and leverage Canadian expertise, where possible, to help alleviate the short-term economic impacts of U.S. tariffs, reduce dependence on vulnerable trade flows, and build Canada's long-term economic resilience.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the federal government remains determined to secure the best deal for Canadians. First Ministers affirmed their united and steadfast commitment to bolstering Canada's strength at home and building one Canadian economy.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]