VAL-D'OR, QC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Fostering inclusive economic development and ensuring that local communities, including Indigenous partners, benefit from these opportunities are key priorities for the Government of Canada.

Today, Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, concluded a two-day tour of Northern Quebec, where he highlighted the importance of Quebec's mining and forest sectors in building Canada's supply chains and export opportunities, creating good jobs, and strengthening reconciliation.

During his trip, Parliamentary Secretary Guay met with the Val-d'Or Chamber of Commerce and various Quebec natural resource industry leaders for a roundtable discussion on opportunities in the mining and forest sectors, with a focus on workforce development, infrastructure, regulatory efficiency and collaboration with Indigenous partners to support sustainable growth in the region. He heard local perspectives on how the region's future should be shaped and underscored the essential role natural resources will continue to play in driving economic growth and resilience across Quebec and beyond.

Parliamentary Secretary Guay also visited Sayona's North American Lithium mine and the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre. The potential for lithium production at Sayona's operating mine — essential for clean energy technologies —reinforces Quebec's and Canada's position as a global leader in responsible and innovative critical mineral development. While visiting the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre, the Parliamentary Secretary joined Minister Gull-Masty and the Executive Director along with the CEO of the National Association of Friendship Centres, Jocelyn Formsma, to discuss Indigenous participation in the region's natural resources industry and ways the Government and industry partners can better support local Indigenous communities.

Parliamentary Secretary Guay concluded the trip with a visit to Les Chantiers Chibougamau's Kraft Pulp Mill in Lebel-sur-Quevillon and their head manufacturing plant in Chibougamau. These sites are key examples of Quebec's forest sector excellence and innovation in modernizing the industry, accelerating affordable housing and promoting green construction using value-added Canadian wood-based products.

Quebec is rich in the natural resources and expertise needed to retool Canada's economy and ensure it remains strong, sustainable and sovereign. Throughout his tour, Parliamentary Secretary Guay reaffirmed the Government's commitment to building the infrastructure and partnerships that will sustain Canada's leadership in responsible and sustainable natural resource development.

"Together, the Governments of Canada and Quebec are seizing the economic opportunities of building a strong 21st-century economy. Canada is building a future powered by clean energy, responsible development and strong partnerships. Projects like Sayona's lithium hub and Les Chantiers Chibougamau show how federal investments are advancing Indigenous reconciliation and securing the forest products, critical minerals and technologies we need right here in Quebec."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada and Quebec are working together to invest in Quebec's world-leading critical minerals and forest sectors. Federal support is driving innovation, advancing reconciliation and strengthening global partnerships through responsible resource development across Quebec."

Parliamentary Secretary Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy aims to advance the development of critical minerals and related value chains to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing. The initiatives presented in the Strategy are being implemented and refined in collaboration with provincial, territorial, Indigenous, industry and other Canadian and international partners.

In February 2025, Sayona was conditionally approved for up to $1.3 million under the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) to advance an approximately 55-kilometre transmission line that will provide electricity grid connection for their Moblan lithium project located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec .

under the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) to advance an approximately 55-kilometre transmission line that will provide electricity grid connection for their Moblan lithium project located in Eeyou Istchee . Sayona brings together the North American Lithium (NAL) mine located in La Corne in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Moblan Project. The North American Lithium mine is an operational asset, supported by technical expertise and skilled workforce in lithium production. Moblan is a world-class lithium development project. With these two major assets, Sayona is well positioned for strong long-term growth and scalability. The federal investment is enabling the building of a reliable, made-in- Canada supply of lithium, an essential material for electric vehicle batteries and clean energy technologies, while creating jobs for Canadians and supporting Canada's clean economy

in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Moblan Project. The North American Lithium mine is an operational asset, supported by technical expertise and skilled workforce in lithium production. Moblan is a world-class lithium development project. With these two major assets, Sayona is well positioned for strong long-term growth and scalability. The federal investment is enabling the building of a reliable, made-in- supply of lithium, an essential material for electric vehicle batteries and clean energy technologies, while creating jobs for Canadians and supporting clean economy Canada's forest sector provides jobs for nearly 200,000 Canadians, including over 11,000 Indigenous people. In Quebec , the forest sector employs over 58,000 workers and exported $11.3 billion in forest products to global markets in 2024.

forest sector provides jobs for nearly 200,000 Canadians, including over 11,000 Indigenous people. In , the forest sector employs over 58,000 workers and exported in forest products to global markets in 2024. In 2024, production in the forest sector contributed $21.6 billion (0.9 percent) to Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP). In a global context, Canada continues to maintain a strong forest product trade balance.

(0.9 percent) to real gross domestic product (GDP). In a global context, continues to maintain a strong forest product trade balance. Canada's forest sector produces many essential everyday products, including lumber for housing and pulp for paper products. Moreover, the sector is constantly innovating to meet the demands of our ever-changing world. This includes: the adoption of new low-carbon technologies; the production of non-traditional building materials for modular and affordable housing; biofuels to meet our energy needs; and biochemicals that can be used to produce pharmaceuticals, biodegradable plastics and personal-care products.

forest sector produces many essential everyday products, including lumber for housing and pulp for paper products. Moreover, the sector is constantly innovating to meet the demands of our ever-changing world. This includes: In March 2025, les Chantiers Chibougamau Ltée (Chantiers) received $5.5 million in federal and provincial funding through the Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) and Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) programs for four projects that will promote green construction in Quebec , including the use of low-carbon Canadian wood to accelerate new building projects.

in federal and provincial funding through the Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) and Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) programs for four projects that will promote green construction in , including the use of low-carbon Canadian wood to accelerate new building projects. In March 2025 , Canada announced a total investment over $13.3 million for 28 projects that will help to boost the competitiveness and resiliency of Quebec's forest sector while growing wood product exports.

