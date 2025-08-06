VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Communities are stronger when every Canadian feels connected, supported and included. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) creates opportunities for thousands of seniors to take the active role in their communities that they deserve.

Today, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), launched the 2025–2026 call for proposals for community-based projects through the NHSP.

Organizations are invited to apply for funding to support projects that will help seniors be connected and active members of their communities. These projects should reflect the four national priorities for this cycle:

supporting healthy aging;

preventing senior abuse;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and

supporting financial security.

The Secretary of State made the announcement while visiting the Power To Be head office in Victoria. The organization received funding through the 2024–25 NHSP community-based stream that invested $60.3 million for 2,905 projects supporting seniors in more than 400 communities across Canada. Their new project, Pathways for Seniors, will allow volunteers to create events where seniors can mentor youth and others in their community, and share their knowledge.

The NHSP funds a wide variety of projects, such as computer classes, financial literacy and fraud prevention education, meal deliveries, and intergenerational activities.

The 2025–26 call for proposals is open until September 17, 2025.

Quotes

"I am thrilled that, for the past 21 years, the New Horizons for Seniors Program has funded 43,000 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada. This program continues to improve the quality of life of seniors in every part of the country."

– The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

"Power To Be has been providing access to nature and nature-based recreation for over 26 years. As a recipient of the New Horizon's for Seniors Program, we have convened a volunteer leadership team made up of six seniors who bring a rich diversity of experience, skillsets and connection to Power To Be. Based on their guidance, we are expanding our programmatic and volunteer offerings to meet the needs of more seniors in our community. Power To Be provides access to nature for people of all ages and abilities, and this new program is rooted in our values of accessibility, inclusion and connection to nature."

– Dana Hutchings, Co-CEO, Power To Be

Quick facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program's community-based stream invests in projects that have a meaningful impact on communities and help to improve seniors' quality of life. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding for projects of up to 52 weeks.

in grant funding for projects of up to 52 weeks. Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: promoting volunteerism among seniors and other generations; engaging seniors through the mentoring of others; expanding awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse; supporting social participation and the inclusion of seniors; and providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

Project proposals must involve seniors in vital roles to lead, plan or deliver the project.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has funded over 43,000 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada investing more than $970 million .

, with the Government of investing more than . Based on the last two years of available data, more than 900,000 seniors benefit from NHSP community-based projects each year.

Organizations can submit their applications electronically on the Grants and Contributions Online Services portal. Creating an account is a one-time process that allows organizations to apply for various Employment and Social Development Canada funding opportunities in a secure web environment. Organizations serving seniors can access support to prepare their application by contacting their nearest NHSP office. For details on how to apply, visit the New Horizons for Seniors Program webpage.

Related product

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated links

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Community-based project funding

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program: Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Kirstie Hudson, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Seniors), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]