Laval business receives $600,000 in financial assistance from CED.

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $600,000 for CIRION BioPharma Research Inc. (CIRION). This CED support will enable the business to become more competitive and accelerate its growth.

Launched in 1996 at the Québec Biotechnology Innovation Centre (QBIC) in the Laval Biopole, CIRION is a contract research business specializing in immunology and molecular biology. It offers cutting-edge expertise to support the development of biologic and biosimilar medications, specifically to determine immunogenicity. Now with its own facilities measuring over 3367 m2 within the Laval Biopole, CIRION also provides the global biopharmaceutical industry, as part of clinical and pre–clinical studies, global centralized laboratory services including the design of analytical investigation protocols, the management of all analytical facets of a multi-site investigation protocol, required laboratory testing, and full logistics for specimen management.

These services are available internationally through alliances with centralized laboratories that offer comparable services. This project will enable CIRION to both acquire new laboratory instruments to remain at the cutting edge of technology and conduct further marketing in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world, which will translate into the creation of many jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Innovation is in the DNA of Quebec businesses, and our government continues to be here to support them. This is what we are doing with the investment announced today, which will help CIRION continue to grow and remain competitive. In the pharmaceutical industry, as elsewhere, Quebec businesses are already showing the way. By giving them a boost, we are ensuring they will strengthen their position as leaders, and we are continuing to deliver for Quebecers."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"By investing in improved equipment and processes at CIRION, our government is following through on its commitments and helping businesses to grow, innovate, and export their products. By creating and maintaining quality jobs, they ensure the Canadian economy will prosper. Congratulations to everyone at CIRION on this promising project in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CIRION is constantly investing in its staff, infrastructure, instrumentation, and processes to provide the biopharmaceutical industry with cutting-edge research services that go beyond the industry's expectations. The assistance provided under the REGI program enables CIRION to accelerate its international development plan and competitiveness. This program and CED's support since the business was launched have enabled us to increase our technological capabilities in order to meet the industry's ever-growing demand for our expertise and services. In this sense, CED's support has contributed significantly to our business's growth since it was founded."

Dr. Sylvain Desrochers, Co–founder, President and CEO, CIRION BioPharma Research Inc.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]