VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping prohibited firearms out of our communities.

In 2022, CBSA Pacific Region Criminal Investigators opened an investigation into an importer after being advised of multiple shipments containing parts required in the manufacturing of 3D printed firearms. The shipments were identified at the Vancouver International Mail Centre in British Columbia and the Toronto International Mail Processing Centre in Ontario. This file is connected to a national investigation led by the Sûreté du Québec into a supplier in Montréal.

On June 20, 2023, CBSA Pacific Region Criminal Investigators, assisted by the RCMP Integrated Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on a residence in Langley, BC. A number of items were seized as evidence, including:

three 3D printed firearms;

one 3D printer and filament;

two suppressors;

one overcapacity magazine; and

various ammunition.

On June 21, 2023, the resident was arrested for alleged offences under Section 155 of the Customs Act and Section 99(1) of the Criminal Code. The individual has been released pending further investigation by the CBSA.

This search warrant was one of 46 executed as part of a national operation to combat 3D printed guns . The CBSA's Pacific Region is proud to have worked with law enforcement partners across the country as part of the Sûreté du Québec led investigation into the importation and distribution of parts used to manufacture 3D printed firearms.

Quotes

"We are taking action to keep Canadians safe from gun violence. Thanks to hundreds of millions in investments in the CBSA and the Guns and Gangs Action Fund, our law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to address 3D printed guns. I want to thank the CBSA for their dedication to keeping these guns out of our communities."

– The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety



"The work of officers and investigators from the Vancouver and Toronto International Mail Centres and the Pacific Region's Criminal Investigations Section have contributed to a successful national operation to keep dangerous, 3D printed firearms out of our communities and hold those who break Canada's firearms laws accountable. We are proud to have contributed to the excellent work of the Sûreté du Québec and many other law enforcement agencies across Canada."

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Between January 1 and December 31, 2023 , the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.

, the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

. A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here .

. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

