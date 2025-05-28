HALIFAX, NS, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 5, 2025, border services officers at the Port of Halifax, with assistance from CBSA intelligence officers, examined a marine container destined for export to Barbados. During this examination, officers uncovered 1,610 kilograms of suspected cannabis, valued at nearly $12 M. The drugs were falsely declared as tiles on the documentation provided to CBSA officers and were concealed in 80 boxes throughout the container.

The cannabis and all evidence was transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Eastern Region Federal Policing (Nova Scotia) for further investigation.

The CBSA and the RCMP collaborate on investigations to prevent illegal drug smuggling and organized crime from threatening the safety and well-being of our communities. Although cannabis is legal in Canada, the illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act.

Quotes

"The diligent work of our Canada Border Services Agency container examination team and intelligence officers is keeping Canada's borders safe. Smuggling cannabis in or out of the country is a serious criminal offence. Intercepting this shipment represents our continued commitment to public safety in Canada and beyond."

- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca





CBSA officers at the Container Examination Facility in Halifax are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving Canada by sea via the Port of Halifax.





Working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, the CBSA uses data, intelligence, and risk indicators to identify illegal goods transiting the border.





The Agency conducts intelligence operations and investigations, to identify and interdict contraband. These activities continue to lead to numerous seizures across the country, and various charges laid under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code .





. For the latest seizure statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

