OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) plays an important role in keeping fentanyl, its precursors and other dangerous drugs off our streets. Today, the CBSA shared the results of Operation Blizzard.

Launched as part of Canada's Border Plan, Operation Blizzard was a month-long (February 12th to March 13th), cross-country surge operation to intercept fentanyl and other illegal drugs in postal, air cargo and marine containers.

During the operation, border services officers examined shipments, with a special focus on mail, air freight and sea containers going to the United States. They acted on increased referrals from CBSA's National Targeting Centre based on risk assessments. In total, the CBSA executed over 2,600 seizures of suspected narcotics and precursors across the country. 67.5% of all seizures made were of illegal narcotics coming to Canada from the United States, while 17.5% were of narcotics going to the United States. These included:

116 fentanyl seizures (1.73 kg), intercepted in British Columbia , Québec and Alberta . Of these seizures, 1.44 kg were on route to the United States and 0.26 kg were destined to other countries

17 meth seizures (5.38 kg and 89 pills)

24 cocaine seizures (13 kg)

26 heroin seizures (0.19 kg)

17 opium seizures (38.84 kg and 11 bottles)

48 MDMA seizures (2.32 kg and 82 pills)

249 cannabis and cannabis related product seizures

During this same period, the CBSA shared details about other notable seizures of illegal narcotics:

The CBSA will continue to disrupt the supply chain for fentanyl and other illicit drugs through interception of contraband as part of Canada's overarching efforts to strengthen border security and combat organized crime.

Quotes

"I am committed to serving Canadians by keeping our communities safe, combatting hate, and strengthening our security agencies. Operation Blizzard exemplifies the tireless work of border services officers who defend our borders and our communities every day from dangerous drugs and organized crime groups. "

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Fentanyl and other illegal drugs pose a threat to our communities and to public safety. The Canada Border Services Agency, with initiatives like Operation Blizzard, is directly contributing to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade."

- Kevin Brosseau, Fentanyl Czar

"CBSA personnel work day in and day out to prevent criminal organizations from exploiting our borders. With Operation Blizzard, we stopped narcotics, synthetic opioids and fentanyl from reaching communities both at home and across the world. Our commitment to stopping the flow of illegal drugs is unwavering and our officers will continue to protect our communities from these dangerous substances."

- Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Fentanyl is a very potent opioid. A few grains can be enough to kill you. It is a dangerous drug that is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. This makes the risk of accidental overdose very high.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. The CBSA's response to the opioid crisis includes working with domestic and international law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend individuals, groups, and businesses that are suspected to be involved in the cross border movement of illicit drugs and substances.

The CBSA also works with Health Canada in monitoring new and emerging threats of non-regulated substances that may be used for the illegal production of controlled substances, which can lead to scheduling of these chemicals under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act .

. Contact the Border Watch Line to report suspicious cross-border activities using our secure web form or by calling 1-888-502-9060 toll-free.

