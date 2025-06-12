OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is initiating investigations to determine whether thermal paper rolls originating in or exported from China are being sold at unfair prices (dumping) and/or subsidized. These practices can harm Canadian industries by undercutting Canadian prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA is investigating because of a complaint filed by McDermid Paper Converters Limited, Media Cash Register Inc., and Custom Paper Ltd. (together, the "complainants"). The complainants allege that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports from China, they have suffered material injury in the form of lost sales and market share, price undercutting, reduced capacity utilization, price depression and suppression, losses of profitability, and negative impacts on employment, wages, and investments.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by August 11, 2025. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices and/or are being subsidized, and will make preliminary decisions by September 10, 2025.

Currently, there are 158 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. These measures have directly helped to protect approximately 31,000 Canadian jobs and $11.6 billion in Canadian production.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage. The Canadian producers of thermal paper rolls affected by these investigations include McDermid Paper Converters Limited ( Markham, ON ), Media Cash Register Inc. ( Saint Laurent, QC ), and Custom Paper Ltd. ( Richmond, BC ).

), Media Cash Register Inc. ( ), and Custom Paper Ltd. ( ). The total Canadian market for thermal paper rolls has been estimated to be approximately $80 million in 2023 and $71 million in 2024.

in 2023 and in 2024. A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigations are launched.

