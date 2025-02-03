Invictus Games 2025, True Patriot Love will receive $1.25 million joint gift

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life, Power Corporation of Canada and Mackenzie Investments announced a joint $1.25 million contribution in support of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and True Patriot Love. This support will impact more than 500 competitors at the Games, as well as Veterans' employment and sport initiatives across Canada.

This donation builds on Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada's existing support for Veterans and service members, and Mackenzie Investments' longstanding support for Alpine sports.

The Invictus Games are an international adaptive sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans. True Patriot Love is a Canadian foundation that supports military members, Veterans, and their families and is the main funder of Team Canada at the Invictus Games.

From February 8 to 16, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together more than 500 competitors from 23 nations and will be the first Winter hybrid Games. They will feature new adaptive winter sports including Alpine skiing and snowboarding, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. Organizers are also collaborating with four host First Nations, respecting Indigenous protocols in all aspects of the Games.

Funding will support a variety of initiatives at the Games and beyond, including:

Accessible Ticketing Program to help vulnerable populations attend the Invictus Games at no charge.

to help vulnerable populations attend the Invictus Games at no charge. Alpine Ski and Snowboard Program at the first-ever Winter hybrid Games.

at the first-ever Winter hybrid Games. The Veteran Hub and Collaborative Space , which will help connect Veterans, serving members, and their families with services and local volunteer opportunities to support military transition and future employment.

, which will help connect Veterans, serving members, and their families with services and local volunteer opportunities to support military transition and future employment. True Patriot Love Legacy Fund which will support a brand-new annual grant for year-round adaptive sport programming for veterans and service members.

"This incredible support empowers us to make a lasting impact on the lives of military personnel and Veterans, both during and long after the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025," said Scott Moore, CEO, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "We are so pleased with Canada Life, Power Corporation of Canada, and Mackenzie Investments for their commitment to funding not just the Games, but also essential programs, therapies, adaptive equipment, and resources that promote recovery, resilience, and connection. Together, we celebrate and share our gratitude for the courage of those who have served and embrace a shared mission of healing and community."

"Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans and their families have given so much to Canada and we welcome the opportunity to support them in return," said Fabrice Morin, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. "We're proud to sponsor the first winter hybrid Invictus Games and helping to inspire recovery and respect for these incredible athletes."

"Power Corporation of Canada has long supported military members, Veterans and their families, through organizations like True Patriot Love," said Paul C. Genest, Senior Vice President, Power Corporation of Canada. "We're proud to continue to pay tribute to those who have served and help provide critical resources for programs across Canada."

"Mackenzie honours all our current and former military members as well as their families for the sacrifices they've made to keep our country strong and free," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "We're so proud to be able to support the Invictus Games and its focus on helping empower veterans through sport."

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

About Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $213 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together 532 competitors from 23 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency, and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

