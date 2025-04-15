$2 million gift to help create permanent space to foster education, research and healing for all Canadians

WINNIPEG, MB - TREATY 1 TERRITORY, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life, along with Power Corporation of Canada, announced a $2 million gift for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) to help build their permanent home. This new space will accommodate the Centre's growing work and guide our country on its path to truth and reconciliation.

As part of a major $40 million capital campaign, this gift will help the NCTR build a new, dedicated and permanent home located on the grounds of the University of Manitoba. Construction of the new facility will begin in 2026 and is slated to open in 2029.

Established in 2015, the NCTR continues the work started by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, serving as the home to the statements, documents and historic materials of Residential School Survivors, families and communities. Hosted in a temporary space at the University of Manitoba, they promote continued research and learning on the legacy of residential schools to foster reconciliation and healing on the foundation of truth telling.

Their new, permanent home will be an international attraction for its cutting-edge work where history and Indigenous cultures come to life. It will be a safe space for Survivors to come together to share their truths, knowledge and experiences, a place where family members can visit for healing and to reconnect with lost histories and loved ones, and a place where children, families, and people from all walks of life can embark on their own journey of reconciliation.

Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada have a long history of philanthropic leadership and remain dedicated to helping to build stronger communities, advancing reconciliation and fostering understanding, healing and meaningful change. Over the past few years, Canada Life has worked collaboratively with NCTR to honour and amplify the voices of Indigenous communities, through raising the Survivors' Flag in commemoration of Orange Shirt Day.

For more information on NCTR, please visit: nctr.ca.

"At Canada Life, we're committed to advancing reconciliation and fostering meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities across Canada," said Paul Mahon, President and CEO, Canada Life. "A permanent facility for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will be a space for Survivors to share knowledge, a place where Indigenous cultures may grow and thrive, and a guiding light for all Canadians to learn, reflect, and grow, as we participate on the journey of reconciliation together. We're honoured to be able to support this important project which will allow the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to leave a permanent legacy for all Canadians."

"Residential schools attempted to take away our languages, our identities, and our very selves," said Edna Elias, NCTR Survivor Circle member. "Yet we are still here - as strong peoples who are building futures alongside our communities for future generations. That's why the NCTR's building is so important to Survivors. It will be a sacred space where we can share our truths and oral histories with our future generations."

"The NCTR is grateful to Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada for this gift – it is a true demonstration of their commitment to preserving the truths of Survivors who were forced to attend residential schools," said Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. "This gift will help us build our international learning lodge, where the truths are protected, where history is never forgotten nor denied, and where all are welcome to visit to know more about residential schools, and the impacts they have had on Indigenous Peoples, their families and communities."

"At Power Corporation, we believe in creating space — physical, human and symbolic — for reconciliation with indigenous peoples," said Paul C. Genest, Senior Vice President, Power Corporation of Canada. "The new home of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will be a lasting place of truth telling, learning, and healing for Survivors and for all Canadians. We're honoured to support this important project and grateful to the NCTR for their strength, vision and leadership."

"This is more than an investment in bricks and mortar — it's an investment in acknowledging a painful legacy, recording it, honouring those affected by it, and together learning from it. Thereby we can advance both healing today and, for future generations, deepen mutual respect, understanding and build enduring trust," continued Paul C. Genest.

"NCTR has been one of the most transformative partners the University of Manitoba has had. And it is our university's great honour to hold their trust as we build a new home that reflects the vision of Survivors from across this country," said Dr. Michael Benarroch, University of Manitoba, President and Vice-chancellor. "We are privileged and grateful to have remarkable partners in Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada who share in our commitment to advance Calls to Action and preserve Survivor stories."

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia.

Born of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), the NCTR is Indigenous-led and is dedicated to preserving records related to the history and legacy of Canada's residential school system. It holds the records from the TRC and other relevant documents, guided by Indigenous protocols and values. It is the responsibility of the NCTR to steward and share the truths of Survivors' experiences in a respectful way and to work with Indigenous and non–Indigenous educators, researchers, communities, decision–makers and the general public to support the ongoing work of truth, reconciliation, and healing across Canada and beyond.

The University of Manitoba is recognized as Western Canada's first university. UM campuses are located on the original lands of the Anishinaabeg, Ininewuk, Anisininewuk, Dakota Oyate and Denesuline, and on the National Homeland of the Red River Métis. We respect the Treaties that were made on these territories, and we acknowledge the harms and mistakes of the past.

