Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF, Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond Fund and ETF

and Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond Fund and ETF aim to provide investors

with stable investments and attractive yields

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of several new investment solutions listed below. The new mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) aim to provide investors with high-quality fixed income investment options with the potential to deliver enhanced yields with lower risk.

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF (TSX: MAAA)

Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond Fund and ETF (TSX: MTBA)

Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond Fund and ETF (TSX: MTBB)

The new offerings are all managed by the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team, who have extensive expertise with global fixed income securities, rates, currencies and credit quality.

"Given ongoing market uncertainty, many investors are looking for predictable investment options to help minimize risk in their portfolios," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "We're pleased to offer Canadians a suite of investment solutions that offer the potential for stable returns with lower volatility."

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF

The Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF provides access to AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that adjust their yields to the prevailing benchmark interest rates. This provides investors with the potential to increase returns without proportionally increasing their risk exposure. The AAA-rated tranche is the safest tier, being the last to absorb losses and the first to receive payments. Mackenzie's new active ETF can help investors diversify their portfolios while offering lower volatility and higher credit quality, as well as slightly higher yields than corporate bonds.

Mackenzie Target 2027 and 2029 North American Corporate Bond Funds and ETFs

Both the Mackenzie Target 2027 and 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond Funds and their corresponding ETFs aim to offer investors attractive returns in varying interest rate environments while minimizing risk. By holding the bonds to maturity, the funds and ETFs are useful options for investors looking to match investment maturity with their financial goals. The target maturity funds and ETFs provide predictability and reduced interest rate sensitivity, making them an attractive investment option.

"Our Fixed Income Team is dedicated to finding the best opportunities for investors, while keeping economic volatility and impacts from interest rate changes top of mind. These new offerings are relatively predictable – welcome options for investors seeking opportunities to diversify their portfolios to meet their financial goals," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

The initial offerings of the ETFs have closed, and they will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their respective ticker symbols.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $218 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $275 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

English Media Inquiries, Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Christina Baron, 514-889-2945, [email protected]