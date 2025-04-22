Mackenzie GQE Canadian Equity Fund, Mackenzie GQE Canadian Balanced Fund,

Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced Fund and Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension Fund

leverage proven quantitative investment process that seeks to achieve above-benchmark returns

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of four new mutual funds (the "Funds"). All leverage the proven investment process of the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity (GQE) Team (the "GQE Team"), which aims to generate alpha and manage risk by using a holistic quantitative approach that combines human insight and data science. The new Funds include:

Mackenzie GQE Canadian Equity Fund

Mackenzie GQE Canadian Balanced Fund

Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced Fund

Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension Fund

Mackenzie GQE Canadian Equity Fund

Mackenzie GQE Canadian Equity Fund offers investors access to investments in quality Canadian companies, complemented by exposure to U.S. investments. This allows investors to diversify their portfolios while pursuing attractive returns and managing risk.

"Mackenzie is pleased to offer Canadians another opportunity to invest in great companies here at home and abroad, selected through the renowned quantitative investment process of our GQE Team," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments.

Mackenzie GQE Canadian Balanced Fund and Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced Fund

Mackenzie GQE Canadian Balanced Fund and Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced Fund combine equity and fixed income opportunities to provide investors with a diversified portfolio. Both funds leverage the expertise of the GQE Team, the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team and the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team for tactical decision-making. The funds are managed to adhere to a target strategic asset mix, which will be adjusted based on emerging opportunities and risks.

"Mackenzie GQE Canadian Balanced Fund and Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced Fund are great options for investors who are seeking steadier returns by investing across equities and fixed income in a single fund, benefiting from the GQE Team's approach of well-balanced exposure to value, growth and quality factors within the equity sleeve, and a diversified exposure to a variety of bonds," explained Ms. Ashcroft. "The expertise of our three Mackenzie teams provides the potential for strong performance."

Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension Fund

Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension Fund enhances core U.S. equity exposure with both long and short equity positions to create greater alpha potential.

"Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension Fund targets a similar net market exposure as a long only equity fund, however by using some leverage and the ability to short some securities, the portfolio managers can capture a broader opportunity set to deliver alpha," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $218 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $275 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

English Media Inquiries, Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Christina Baron, 514-889-2945, [email protected]