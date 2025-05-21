Mackenzie International All Cap Equity Fund provides diversification beyond North American equities, while Mackenzie US Value Fund uncovers high-quality, attractive opportunities in the U.S.

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of two new mutual funds, Mackenzie International All Cap Equity Fund and Mackenzie US Value Fund (each a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"). Both Funds aim to provide investors with enhanced portfolio diversification by offering them access to new opportunities in a variety of markets, sectors and companies.

Mackenzie International All Cap Equity Fund

Mackenzie International All Cap Equity Fund seeks to provide investors with true international equity exposure and diversification. Managed by the Mackenzie Europe and Asia Teams, the Fund invests in a range of market caps and styles, following a core approach that aims to capture return potential from around the world, adapting to market fluctuations. The teams' nimble approach allows them to pivot and uncover alpha opportunities as they arise.

"This Fund is a great option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios outside of North America," said Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "The Fund leverages a fundamental approach that is centered around the regional expertise of Mackenzie's investment boutiques in Europe and Asia, and aims to give investors access to the high conviction investment ideas across the market cap spectrum."

Mackenzie US Value Fund

Mackenzie US Value Fund, sub-advised by Putnam Investments, seeks to invest in undervalued U.S. companies across diverse sectors. These companies are characterized by robust cash flows, resilient business models and substantial growth potential.

"The investment paradigm that has dominated the last several years may be shifting, and against that backdrop, investors may be looking to diversify from mandates focused on growth stocks. Backed by a team with decades of value-investing experience, the Fund will offer a concentrated portfolio that seeks high risk-adjusted returns through a focus on stock selection and disciplined risk management," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $213 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $269 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

