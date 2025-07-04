LONDON, ON, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life and Oak View Group welcomed campers from Boys and Girls Club of London (BGC London) to Canada Life Place and announced a $20,000 joint gift in support of local youth.

As part of BGC London's camp day programming, the event brought together children, staff, and community leaders to celebrate the power of opportunity, play, and partnership. Adding to the excitement, Canadian Olympic gold medalist and decathlon champion Damian Warner was in attendance to meet and inspire youth.

"Growing up in London I actually learned how to play basketball at BGC London and that passion for sport kicked off a lifelong journey - but I also learned the value of community, which has been equally important," said Warner. "Enjoying the decathlon-inspired activities and connecting with the kids today was really special. I want every camper at BGC London to know that by working hard, believing in yourself, and engaging in the community, you can go further than you ever imagined. Canada Life and Oak View Group's generous donation supports that vision."

The $20,000 gift will support BGC London in delivering safe, enriching, and transformative programs for children and youth across the city.

"At Canada Life, we believe every child and youth deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and excel," said Fabrice Morin, President and COO, Canada Life. "This gift reflects our commitment to helping young people reach their full potential and build a future full of promise."

This donation reflects a broader commitment to the recent renaming of London's premier sports and entertainment venue to Canada Life Place. Through this multi-year partnership, Canada Life and Oak View Group have pledged to support a local organization each year that is creating meaningful impact in the London community.

"Our support for BGC London represents Oak View Group's continued commitment to making a meaningful difference in our community," said Kelly Austin, General Manager, Oak View Group at Canada Life Place. "Located in the heart of London, Canada Life Place is proud to be a place for everyone, a gathering spot that brings our community together. We're honoured to contribute to the Boys and Girls Club, whose safe and supportive programs help young people build confidence, develop life skills, and prepare for success in school and beyond."

"We're incredibly grateful for this generous support, which is the first donation of our 70th anniversary campaign," said Brett Gatt, CEO of BGC London. "It's more than a donation – it's a message to our kids that their dreams matter and that their community is behind them."

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management, and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families, and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on our promises. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions. Founded in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com for more information.



About BGC London

BGC London provides safe, supportive places where children, youth, and seniors can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop skills and confidence for life. Our vision is that all members of the community discover and achieve their dreams to be healthy, successful, and active participants in society.

SOURCE Canada Life

Media Contacts: Canada Life, Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Manager, Communications, Media Relations, 514-291-1675, [email protected]; Oak View Group, Danielle Phillips, Director of Marketing, 519-520-8127, [email protected]; BGC London, Susana Martinez, Manager of Fund Development and Communications, 519-434-9115 ext. 225, [email protected]