MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 19, 2025 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Montréal, Quebec are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee





Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against Marcel R. Coutu

Total

890,709,866

98.82 %

10,623,686

1.18 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

343,117,886

97.00 %

10,623,686

3.00 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % André Desmarais

Total

777,707,919

86.28 %

123,625,632

13.72 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

230,120,559

65.05 %

123,621,012

34.95 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,587,360

100.00 %

4,620

0.00 % Paul Desmarais, Jr.

Total

759,026,030

84.21 %

142,307,521

15.79 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

211,438,670

59.77 %

142,302,901

40.23 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,587,360

100.00 %

4,620

0.00 % Gary A. Doer

Total

879,471,597

97.57 %

21,861,955

2.43 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

331,879,617

93.82 %

21,861,955

6.18 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % Ségolène Gallienne-Frère

Total

886,741,574

98.38 %

14,591,977

1.62 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

339,149,594

95.87 %

14,591,977

4.13 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % Anthony R. Graham

Total

836,826,125

92.84 %

64,507,746

7.16 % Subordinate Voting Shares

289,234,145

81.76 %

64,507,746

18.24 % Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % Sharon MacLeod

Total

866,935,120

96.18 %

34,398,751

3.82 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

319,343,140

90.28 %

34,398,751

9.72 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % Paula B. Madoff

Total

898,912,628

99.73 %

2,420,237

0.27 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

351,320,648

99.32 %

2,420,237

0.68 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % Isabelle Marcoux

Total

859,990,856

95.41 %

41,343,015

4.59 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

312,398,876

88.31 %

41,343,015

11.69 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % R. Jeffrey Orr

Total

893,689,253

99.15 %

7,644,619

0.85 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

346,097,973

97.84 %

7,643,919

2.16 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,280

100.00 %

700

0.00 % T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.

Total

898,053,718

99.64 %

3,280,154

0.36 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

350,461,738

99.07 %

3,280,154

0.93 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % Siim A. Vanaselja

Total

895,314,657

99.33 %

6,019,215

0.67 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

347,722,677

98.30 %

6,019,215

1.70 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 % Elizabeth D. Wilson

Total

900,069,951

99.86 %

1,262,136

0.14 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

352,477,971

99.64 %

1,262,136

0.36 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,591,980

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400