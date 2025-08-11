Bell becomes the exclusive telecommunications partner for Perplexity in Canada , offering eligible customers 12 months of Perplexity Pro at no cost

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced a new partnership with Perplexity, a leading AI-powered answer engine, becoming the company's exclusive telecommunications partner in Canada. Through this partnership, eligible Bell customers will receive 12 months of complimentary access to Perplexity Pro, a premium AI research and productivity tool valued at nearly $300.

This offer marks a key milestone in Bell's focus on delivering artificial intelligence solutions to customers in meaningful and practical ways. By bringing best-in-class AI offerings like Perplexity to Canadians over Canada's fastest Internet1 and fastest and best 5G and 5G+ networks2, Bell is enhancing how customers search, learn, and create – whether at home or on the go. These AI experiences require powerful networks capable of handling large volumes of data in real-time, and Bell's networks are positioned to meet that need.

Perplexity offers a conversational, AI-powered search experience that delivers fast, accurate answers with source citations – helping users save time and get to the information they need, quickly. With Perplexity Pro, customers can access leading AI models like GPT-5, Claude 4.0, and Gemini 2.5 Pro to support tasks ranging from research and writing, to content planning and data analysis. The speed and performance of Bell's networks help accelerate this AI-driven experience, ensuring customers can fully benefit from Perplexity's capabilities.

Launching just in time for the busy back-to-school season, this offer will give millions of Canadians the opportunity to experience the best of AI, supporting them as they return to their routines – whether they're heading back to class, back to the office, or are simply looking to stay organized and informed.

"Artificial intelligence tools are fundamentally reshaping how we interact with information. Through our partnership with Perplexity, we're giving millions of Canadians the opportunity to experience the best of AI – powered by Bell's award-winning networks, wherever they are. Whether conducting research, uploading files or generating content, the speed and performance of Bell's networks are the key to delivering massive amounts of data in real time."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

"We are excited to collaborate with Bell to bring Perplexity Pro to users in Canada. Accurate, trustworthy answers are essential to millions of decisions that Canadians make every day, and Bell's commitment to customer-centric innovation make it a natural partner to provide valuable technology that improves daily life for all customers."

- Ryan Foutty, VP of Business at Perplexity

What Perplexity Pro has to offer

Perplexity Pro is an AI-powered platform that goes beyond traditional search by synthesizing information from multiple sources and delivering real-time answers with citations. Key features include:

Access to top AI models: GPT-5, Claude 4.0, Gemini 2.5 Pro and others

600 daily pro searches

Unlimited file upload and analysis

Image generation tools

Advanced summarization, citation, and research functionality

Early access to Comet, a new agentic browser from Perplexity

Eligible Bell Mobility customers will begin receiving their redemption codes in the coming days, while Bell Internet customers will have access starting in fall 2025. Codes will be sent via email and text, and will also be available in customers' MyBell account.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company3, providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

