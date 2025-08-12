Funded in partnership with the Government of Canada under the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), the project brings future-ready, Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology to Change Islands and Fogo Island—an emerging international tourism destination known for its sustainable development and community-owned hospitality.

"Bringing fibre to Fogo and Change Islands is a major engineering achievement and a proud moment for our team. This project reflects Bell's commitment to connecting even the most remote communities with world-class broadband, unlocking new opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors alike."

— Mark McDonald, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Bell

"Today, access to reliable, high-speed Internet is a necessity, no matter where you live in Canada. The deployment of this subsea fibre optic cable system marks a major connectivity milestone for Fogo and Change Islands, making it easier for folks to grow an online business, get access to essential services, and stay connected with their loved ones."

— The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Bell deployed over 16 km of rugged subsea cable across challenging terrain to bring world-class Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology to some of Canada's most culturally rich and geographically distinct island communities. This is more than infrastructure – it's about enabling communities to thrive in a digital world. By delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity, Bell is helping to unlock new opportunities for residents, support local businesses, and strengthen access to essential services in Fogo and Change Islands.

Project Highlights

Subsea cable deployment : A 24-count double-armour marine fibre optic cable was installed in two segments: from Farewell to Change Islands (7.25 km) and from Change Islands to Fogo Island (8.8 km), with maximum depths of 49m and 44m respectively.

: A 24-count double-armour marine fibre optic cable was installed in two segments: from Farewell to (7.25 km) and from to Fogo Island (8.8 km), with maximum depths of and respectively. Environmental stewardship : The project followed rigorous environmental assessments, including marine biology studies and habitat evaluations, ensuring minimal impact to sensitive ecosystems.

: The project followed rigorous environmental assessments, including marine biology studies and habitat evaluations, ensuring minimal impact to sensitive ecosystems. Innovative engineering: Side-scan sonar and articulated pipe systems were used to map the seabed and protect the cable in surf zones and rocky terrain.

The new fibre infrastructure replaces the region's dependence on microwave links, which will now serve as a backup transport system. This upgrade positions Fogo and Change Islands for long-term digital growth by enhancing support for year-round tourism, remote work, and access to essential services. Bell aims to have the necessary distribution infrastructure operational by late fall 2025, with plans to begin offering customers access to the upgraded service shortly thereafter.

