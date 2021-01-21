$300,000 to fund pilot project benefitting teenage patients across Québec

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation is proud to announce the launch of an unprecedented intensive ambulatory care pilot program for patients being treated for an eating disorder (ED) that also incorporates an innovative remote support component. Enabled by a $300,000 donation from Bell Let's Talk, this new initiative will help young people and their families in their home environments, wherever they may live in Québec.

"We're seeing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on teenagers up close – CHU Sainte-Justine receives 40% of eating disorder hospitalizations and often the most complex cases," said Dr. Danielle Taddeo, a pediatrician specializing in teenager medicine at CHU Sainte-Justine, and co-director of the Integrated Centre for Eating Disorders. "Our ambition is to intervene early with the largest number of patients to prevent the progression of the disease, reduce its duration and improve the prognosis. Keeping these teenagers with their families and in their communities, while still making sure they receive care, is a tried-and-true strategy that is at the core of this new initiative."

The prevalence of eating disorders has grown sharply in recent years, particularly among children under the age of 12. COVID-19 has only accelerated this trend with the number of cases in Québec doubling since March 2020 Plus . The donation from Bell Let's Talk will not only help the program adapt to the COVID context, it will permanently increase access to Sainte-Justine's expertise for patients living outside of Montréal, who represent 75% of its clientele.

"CHU Sainte-Justine has made great strides in improving access to mental health care in Québec, and Bell Let's Talk is pleased to help further accelerate this progress with the intensive ambulatory care program," said Karine Moses, Bell's Vice Chair, Québec. "By making it possible for young people and their families across Québec to benefit from the best care available without having to leave their homes, CHU Sainte-Justine is truly making a difference for teenagers with eating disorders."

This pilot project meets a critical need for support for patients and their loved ones by helping families who want to avoid hospitalizing their child or who are returning home after a hospitalization. Virtual meals in a group or in the company of a psychoeducator, remote individual or family therapy, and activities to break isolation and reduce anxiety are just a few of the examples the initiative's creators have planned. To guide health professional and local school services and further meet the needs of patients and their loved ones, the program will also provide valuable online information and virtual learning sessions on recovering after an ED.

"As a leader in eating disorders for over 35 years, CHU Sainte-Justine has, with the support of Bell Let's Talk, multiplied its efforts over the last several years to better meet the needs of hundreds of young people, particularly with the opening of a day hospital that provides an intermediate level of care between full hospitalization and ambulatory services," said Maud Cohen, President and Executive Director of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. "To be able to count on a partner like Bell, which has made mental health its philanthropic priority, is an immense privilege."

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 28

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation joins Bell in inviting everyone to take part in the mental health conversation on January 28. You can use a wide range of communication platforms to join in on Bell Let's Talk Day and directly drive Bell's donations to mental health programs simply by participating.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Snapchat , TikTok , Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on four key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About CHU Sainte-Justine

The Sainte-Justine University Hospital Centre (CHU Sainte-Justine) is the largest mother-child centre in Canada and the second largest pediatric hospital in North America. A member of the Université de Montréal extended network of excellence in health (RUIS), Sainte-Justine has 5,457 employees, including 1,532 nurses and nursing assistants; 1,000 other healthcare professionals; 520 physicians, dentists and pharmacists; 822 residents; and more than 204 researchers, 41 volunteers and 4,416 interns and students in a wide range of disciplines. Sainte-Justine has 484 beds, including 67 at the Centre de réadaptation Marie Enfant, the only exclusively pediatric rehabilitation centre in Québec. The World Health Organization has recognized CHU Sainte-Justine as a "health promoting hospital." To learn more, please visit chusj.org.

About the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's mission is to engage the community and support the CHU Sainte-Justine in its pursuit of excellence and its commitment to providing children and mothers with one of the highest levels of health care in the world, now and in the future. Please visit fondationstejustine.org to learn more.

