Groq Becomes Exclusive Inference Provider for Bell Canada's Sovereign AI Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Groq, the pioneer in fast AI inference, today announced an exclusive partnership with Bell Canada to power Bell AI Fabric, the country's largest sovereign AI infrastructure project.

Bell AI Fabric will establish a national AI network across six sites, targeting 500MW of clean, hydro-powered compute. It begins with a 7MW Groq facility in Kamloops, British Columbia, coming online in June.

"As AI moves into production, nations are rethinking where inference runs and who controls it," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "We're building infrastructure that's fast, affordable, and sovereign by design, already powering some of the largest inference deployments in the world."

This month, Groq also brought new data centers online in Houston (DataBank) and Dallas (Equinix), pushing total global network capacity to over 20 million tokens per second.

The momentum reflects rising demand for Groq's LPU-based systems—built for real-time inference with unmatched speed and efficiency. Groq delivers the lowest cost per token without compromise, making large-scale AI viable for governments and enterprises worldwide.

Groq builds fast. Data centers go live in weeks, bringing AI closer to users and giving partners more control over where and how inference runs. Local infrastructure means lower latency, stronger data governance, and faster response times at scale.

"Through Bell AI Fabric, we're building the backbone for Canada's AI economy," said Mirko Bibic, President & CEO, BCE and Bell Canada. "Groq's technology delivers the speed and efficiency our customers need—now, not years from now."

Groq is the AI inference platform redefining price performance. Its custom-built LPU and cloud have been specifically designed to run powerful models instantly, reliably, and at the lowest cost per token—without compromise. Over 1.6 million developers and Fortune 500 companies trust Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

