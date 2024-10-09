Philanthropy Powers Global Reach of CHU Sainte-Justine and Université de Montréal in Pediatric Cardiology

A Generous Gift from the Gloria Baylis Foundation to Support Education and Training for Underserved Countries

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation and Université de Montréal (UdeM) are proud to announce a transformative $2.5 million gift from the Gloria Baylis Foundation to create a permanent endowed fund supporting pediatric cardiology education. The Dr. Jean-Claude-Fouron Pediatric Cardiology Fellowship Fund will finance international fellowships, allowing doctors from underserved regions to receive advanced training at CHU Sainte-Justine.

Michael Pecho, Frank Baylis, Valerie Baylis, Kris Shah, Delphine Brodeur, Isabelle Demers, Daniel Jutras, Dr Patrick Cossette, Dr Joaquim Miró. (CNW Group/CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation)

Focusing on minimally invasive procedures, this initiative honours the legacy of late Dr. Jean-Claude Fouron, a renowned pediatric cardiologist who inspired Dr. Joaquim Miró's mission to save lives and expand global access to advanced pediatric cardiology.

Transferring Knowledge to Build Expertise and Save Lives

Over the past 40 years, the field of congenital cardiac interventions has advanced rapidly. Before 1982, all cardiac malformations were corrected through surgery. Today, over two thirds of babies born with a heart defect are treated using minimally invasive techniques, like catheterization, sometimes in conjunction with surgery.

Unfortunately, access to these life-saving procedures remains unequal worldwide. Consequently, many infants with simple malformations cannot receive treatment. Likewise, patients with complex malformations, who could benefit from catheterization procedures to stabilize their condition until definitive treatment, often find themselves without viable options.

"With the generous support of the donor, we aim to equip medical teams in low-income and emerging countries with the skills to perform these minimally invasive procedures and save lives," explains Dr. Joaquim Miró, Full Professor at the Department of Pediatrics, Faculty of Medicine, UdeM, and pediatric cardiologist at CHU Sainte-Justine. "Priority will be given to fellows who are committed to returning home to share their knowledge through teaching and training others—ensuring a lasting and sustainable impact."

"As a Foundation inspired by my mother's unwavering belief in education and health equity, we are honoured to support Dr. Joaquim Miró's mission to expand global access to advanced pediatric cardiology," mentions Frank Baylis, president of the Gloria Baylis Foundation. "His dedication to training the next generation of specialists, particularly in underserved regions, embodies the values we cherish. Through this fellowship, we hope to help fulfill his vision of building local expertise and creating a lasting impact for children worldwide."

"This humanitarian project combines the strengths of one of the most influential universities in the field of health care and a university hospital that is a leader in pediatric care," says Daniel Jutras, Rector of Université de Montréal. "Thanks to this generous donation, we will be able to provide doctors who have the potential to save young lives in their own countries with training they would never have access to otherwise. Many children born with congenital heart defects will now be able to live, grow, pursue their dreams, and contribute to their community."

"The creation of this endowment fund to support pediatric cardiology training aligns perfectly with our mission of education and social responsibility," adds Dr. Patrick Cossette, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Université de Montréal. "Thanks to the support of the Gloria Baylis Foundation, fellows from emerging countries will receive cutting-edge training at CHU Sainte-Justine, a state-of-the-art pediatric hospital affiliated with UdeM. The expertise these physicians will acquire within our walls will contribute to the sharing of knowledge, both with our population and with medical teams elsewhere in the world."

"Sharing knowledge is at the heart of CHU Sainte-Justine's mission," indicates Isabelle Demers, President and Chief Executive Officer at CHU Sainte-Justine. "By welcoming rising stars of maternal and child health from around the world, we are playing a key role in training up-and-coming physicians, both locally and globally, to ensure the health of future generations. This mission is only possible thanks to the trust and generosity of dedicated donors. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Gloria Baylis Foundation for their invaluable support."

"Families from around the world are receiving a remarkable gift, and we are deeply grateful to the Gloria Baylis Foundation for their extraordinary generosity, which will bring about meaningful change," declares Delphine Brodeur, President and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. "Philanthropy has been woven into the fabric of Sainte-Justine since day one. This commitment from a visionary donor empowers medical teams to work together towards a better future and continuously improve the quality of care—here, beyond our walls and across borders."

About the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation mobilizes communities in support of the excellence and innovation that are the hallmarks of Sainte-Justine. The Foundation strives to inspire and motivate donors to help transform pediatric medicine and improve the lives of children and their family. One gift at a time, the Foundation empowers Sainte-Justine to drive change and build a better tomorrow for all.

About Université de Montréal

Deeply rooted in Montreal and dedicated to its international mission, Université de Montréal ranks among the top universities worldwide. With its affiliated schools, Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal, UdeM attracts over $600 million in research funding every year, making it one of Canada's top university research hubs. UdeM has more than 67,000 students, 2,300 professors and researchers, and an active global network of 450,000 alumni.

About the Gloria Baylis Foundation

The Gloria Baylis Foundation advances health equity and education for underserved communities by supporting initiatives that empower individuals and improve access to care. Established in honor of Gloria Baylis, the Foundation is committed to creating a lasting, positive impact. For more information, visit www.gloriabaylisfoundation.ca.

