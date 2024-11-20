Bell and the Toronto Raptors team up for year two of the Bell Inbound Assist grant program in support of newcomers to Canada

Bell Inbound Assist provides recognition and financial support to community organizations that welcome newcomers to Canada through basketball

Canadians can nominate organizations from across the country, offering them a chance at one of three $30,000 Inbound Assist grants

Inbound Assist grants The Bell Inbound Assist program is part of a three-year collaboration between Bell and the Toronto Raptors with grants available annually

Nominations are now open and close on December 19, 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell and MLSE Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Raptors, have teamed up again for year two of the Bell Inbound Assist program, a Bell for Better initiative that highlights the positive role basketball can play in helping newcomers feel at home in Canada. This year, Bell Inbound Assist will award three organizations supporting newcomers through sport with recognition and a $30,000 grant to continue or expand the work they do within their communities.

Bell Inbound Assist (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

Canadians can visit bellinboundassist.ca and nominate organizations from across the country that are making a positive difference by offering new Canadians a safe and equitable space to connect, have fun and play sports. To qualify for one of the three grants, nominees must be based in Canada, support new Canadians through sport and express excitement to grow basketball programming.

The nomination period runs now through December 19, 2024. Three organizations will be chosen by the MLSE Foundation to each receive a $30,000 Bell Inbound Assist grant. The community-based organizations will also have their stories shared across Bell and the Toronto Raptors' social media channels.

The inaugural Bell Inbound Assist grant was awarded to Play Forever, a Toronto-based non-profit providing structured and accessible recreation, education and mental health services to local youth. Alongside Play Forever, the Jane/Finch Centre in Toronto and Edmonton's Free Play for Kids were both awarded additional grants.

As one of many Bell for Better initiatives, Bell Inbound Assist is part of Bell's long-term objective to creating better outcomes for Canadian communities.

"The organizations we celebrate through Bell Inbound Assist do more than offer sports programs, they offer a sense of community to newcomers, and serve as safe, inclusive and equitable spaces for all. Last year, we were very pleased to have been able to offer recognition and support to three incredibly deserving organizations making a difference in their communities, and this year we're excited to be doing it again – this time by offering three grants of $30,000".

- Devorah Lithwick, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Bell

"The Toronto Raptors and MLSE Foundation believe that sports have the power to change the world by building community, unity and fostering positive outcomes on and off the court. Together with Bell, a longtime partner that shares this vision, we are proud to offer Bell Inbound Assist for a second year and enable even more Canadian organizations to continue to use basketball to affect change".

- Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.



1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Tianna Goguen

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada