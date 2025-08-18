A smart new way to simplify streaming with exclusive Bell bundles, one monthly bill and big savings

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the launch of Bell Streaming, a new way to bundle and save on top streaming services—starting with exclusive trio bundles featuring Crave, Netflix, and Disney+. With simplified billing, up to 25% in savings and the flexibility to manage all subscriptions through Bell, Bell Streaming makes it easier than ever to enjoy premium entertainment—all in one place.

This offer, exclusive to Bell customers, gives a convenient and affordable way to access sought-after content, including HBO and award-winning originals from Crave, alongside world-renowned streaming platforms, Netflix and Disney+. With Bell Streaming, users receive one monthly bill for all their streaming subscriptions, eliminating the need for multiple payments. Customers can link their existing streaming accounts to Bell Streaming and continue to log in to each streaming service separately, maintaining access to their personalized profiles, recommendations, watchlists and viewing histories.

"With Bell Streaming, we're offering something truly unique in the Canadian market—a bundled experience that brings together three of the most popular streaming services into a more simplified, affordable offer. This launch reflects Bell's focus on delivering innovative services and unbeatable content experiences. Whether you're into the latest blockbusters, original series or award-winning documentaries, Bell Streaming offers a smarter, easier way to watch—all backed by Bell's award-winning Pure Fibre Internet and wireless networks"

– Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

Trio bundles available now

Bell Streaming provides multiple bundle offerings for new and existing Bell Internet, TV, or home phone customers, and Bell Mobility customers this fall. These bundles combine Crave, Netflix, and Disney+—delivering up to 25% savings compared to subscribing individually, along with unmatched value and convenience:

Crave, Netflix, Disney+—Basic – $22 /month (24% savings)

/month (24% savings) Crave, Netflix, Disney+—Premium – $49 /month (21% savings)

Additional two-service bundles are also available, providing savings of up to 25%. Visit Bell.ca/Streaming to explore all offers.

Bell Streaming is available today to new and existing Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec, with additional regions to follow. Visit Bell.ca/Streaming for full details.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

