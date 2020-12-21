Châteauguay business will acquire advanced equipment to enhance its productivity and thereby meet growing demand, while also offering new products.

CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Founded in 2001, Yourbarfactory is a business that, right from the outset, was able to take advantage of the thriving market of tailor-made allergy-free nutritional bars. Year after year, it has innovated, striving for perfection in offering quality products marketed mainly for private brands.

To meet growing demand, Yourbarfactory has acquired state-of-the-art equipment. These improvements will enable the business to increase its production capacity while offering new products to its vast clientele extending across the globe from the U.S., England, France and Switzerland to Chile and Korea.

To make its project a success, the business will receive a repayable contribution of $500,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. As a result, Yourbarfactory expects to create 25 jobs on top of the 83 positions that currently exist.

The funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), and Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle. The Government of Canada assistance will focus more specifically on the purchase and installation of specialized equipment to increase the business's production capacity and expand the range of products it offers.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A veritable economic engine, innovation is the key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. That is why the government is ensuring businesses can count on the resources they need to create and market innovative products.

"By investing in improved processes at Yourbarfactory, the Government of Canada is remaining true to its commitments, helping businesses expand, innovate and export their products to create quality jobs and thus ensure a prosperous Canadian economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Yourbarfactory is a real jewel for the region, and I am proud to see this business stand out with its food products that are popular all the way to Korea. Constantly innovating and striving for excellence, the SME is showcasing the dynamism of Canadian business in our own country as well as abroad."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay‒Lacolle

"We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs. We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to be able to grow and access new markets. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, Yourbarfactory will be able to acquire equipment to increase its production, create new jobs and continue to distribute its products in local and international markets."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are proud of what we have built to date and enthusiastic about what we will be able to do tomorrow. Our clients' satisfaction is important to us, and we are willing to offer them a high–quality product that will stand out on the market. It is stimulating to know that the Government of Canada supports us in our plans to innovate, which will enable us to make some of our greatest ambitions a concrete reality."

Martin Joyal, Chief Executive Officer, Yourbarfactory

Today's announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.





regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy. Founded in 2001, Yourbarfactory specializes in designing and manufacturing nutritional bars. In 2020, 40% of its sales were done internationally. Since it was created, the business has constantly been evolving and innovating, as attested by the new LEED–certified facilities it acquired for itself in 2019.

