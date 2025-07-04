OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

Prime Minister Carney and President Boric affirmed their shared commitment to democracy and human rights. They discussed the robust trade and investment relationship between Canada and Chile, and opportunities to deepen this partnership. In particular, they emphasized strategic co-operation on critical minerals, energy, artificial intelligence, and wildfire response.

Prime Minister Carney and President Boric agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]