WINNIPEG, MB, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is conserving nature and biodiversity and protecting our freshwater, including by combatting aquatic invasive species (AIS), such as Zebra and Quagga Mussels. AIS pose a serious threat to Canada's freshwater ecosystems, infrastructure, and economy. These species reproduce rapidly, disrupt native habitats, damage water intake systems, and lead to costly impacts for industries and local communities.

To help protect Canada's waterways from these threats, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), in partnership with the Manitoba Government, conducted a joint roadside inspection blitz on Highway 1 (the Trans-Canada Highway) near the Manitoba-Ontario border from June 20 to 22, 2025. The goal was to stop and inspect watercraft for AIS and to ensure the watercraft were cleaned, drained and dried before crossing the provincial border.

During the three-day inspection blitz, DFO's AIS Core Program and Fishery Officers, along with Manitoba Conservation Officers, Patrol Officers, and staff from their AIS program, stopped and inspected a total of 383 vehicles transporting 436 watercraft or related equipment. Of these:

326 watercraft were compliant with clean, drain, dry requirements.

110 watercraft were not cleaned, drained, or dried and failed the AIS inspection.

38 watercraft required decontamination and drivers were provided with instructions on how to comply with prevention measures in the future.

2 watercraft had visible Zebra Mussels present.

Preventing the introduction and spread of AIS is essential to safeguarding Canada's waterways. Inspecting watercraft and ensuring they are properly cleaned, drained, and dried helps prevent AIS from being introduced to, and established in, new bodies of water.

A second joint roadside inspection blitz is planned for later this year.

"Canada's natural heritage is part of our identity. Protecting our diverse and unique waterways from the negative impacts of aquatic invasive species is vital to preserving the health of our natural environment now, and for future generations. This joint inspection blitz with the Manitoba Government demonstrates the importance of collaboration and public awareness in preventing the spread of these harmful species in our waters."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Manitobans care deeply about our beautiful lakes and rivers and being able to enjoy them today and for generations to come. As the summer season begins, we appreciate the strong collaboration with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to stop the spread of AIS and to protect waterways on both sides of the Manitoba-Ontario border. I want to remind Manitobans and visitors to play their part by cleaning, draining, and drying their watercraft and equipment."

The Honourable Mike Moyes, Manitoba Environment and Climate Change Minister

"Our lakes and rivers are a part of who we are in Manitoba. They're where we gather, fish, paddle, and make memories. That's why stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species is so important. I'm proud to see this kind of hands-on collaboration between the federal and provincial governments, working together to protect the water we all depend on."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution that have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society, or human health.

AIS can pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of Canada's waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in Canada .

waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in . Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations, it is illegal to: introduce an aquatic species into a body of water where it is not native, unless authorized by federal, provincial or territorial law possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta and British Columbia import Zebra Mussels into Canada , except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec

Individuals who violate legislation related to aquatic invasive species may face substantial fines under provincial legislation, as well as a maximum fine of $100,000 for a first offense under the federal Fisheries Act.

