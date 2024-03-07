The two start-ups founded and led by women share a total of $330,000 in financial assistance from CED to accelerate their growth.

QUEBEC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

On the eve of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, the Government of Canada wants to highlight the role women entrepreneurs play in the country's economic development. Their invaluable contribution helps build healthier, more prosperous, more inclusive communities.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is taking the opportunity today to announce repayable contributions totalling $330,000 for Fillgood, zero waste solutions inc., known as Myni, and Grazy Foods Inc., both led by women recognized for their sustainable solutions aimed at a greener economy. CED's support will enable them to accelerate their growth.

Myni, owned by Marie-Hélène David, is an innovative start-up that designs, manufactures, and markets water-soluble cleaning tablets. The natural, biodegradable, eco-friendly products this SME, founded in 2020, offers are lighter than those from the competition, making it possible to reduce by up to 95% the CO 2 emissions generated from their transport. CED's support will enable Myni to improve its productivity and strengthen its presence on international markets.

For its part, Grazy develops sustainable alternatives to milk products. Founded in 2020, the SME led by Maude St-Pierre creates innovative foods from Canadian oats that are vegan and free from the top 10 food allergens. Its mission is to create delicious products for the entire family, while also having a positive impact on the environment and the community. CED's support will enable the business to sustain its marketing efforts, which will help it diversify its international markets.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting the growth of Canadian businesses and diversifying the economy of communities—and this cannot be done without the essential contribution of women entrepreneurs. On the eve of International Women's Day, I am proud of CED's assistance for Myni and Grazy, two businesses founded and led by women with inspiring stories. Congratulations to Marie-Hélène David and Maude St-Pierre, as well as their teams, on these wonderful projects!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We thank Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for taking advantage of International Women's Day to highlight their support for our business Myni. This investment will enable us to position ourselves as a hub of innovation in eco-friendly detergents."

Marie-Hélène David, President, Myni

"We want to offer our immense thanks to CED for supporting the growth of our organization! You are enabling us to provide consumers with delicious, sustainable, inclusive alternative products and to boost agri-food innovation here at home! In the coming years, we have the ambition to pursue our growth by offering our products outside Canada, which will enable us to meet the growing demand for sustainable, allergen-free, plant-based food products."

Maude St-Pierre, President, Grazy

Quick facts

The funds for Myni have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





The funds for Grazy have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





In Canada , 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned.





, 17% of small and medium-sized businesses are women-owned. Studies show that by advancing gender equality and women's participation in the economy, Canada could add up to $150 billion in GDP by 2026.





could add up to in GDP by 2026. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]