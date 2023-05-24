The Unscented Company receives $250,000 in financial assistance from CED to develop U.S. markets.

MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a repayable contribution of $250,000 for Baléco inc. (The Unscented Company). This CED support will enable it to increase its participation in trade fairs, business meetings and promotional activities to develop its distribution network and upgrade its integrated management system.

Founded in 2011 by Anie Rouleau, a firm advocate of buying local, The Unscented Company develops and markets a range of unscented body care and household products in ecofriendly packaging to fight against the overuse of single–use plastic. Like its founder, The Unscented Company promotes social and environmental values. The business is B Corp and WBE (women owned business) certified and 84.5% of its purchases are made from private Canadian companies located within 500 km of its parent company in Ville–Émard. Today, its products are distributed across Canada and increasingly in the U.S.

Women such as Anie Rouleau play an instrumental role in the country's economic development. The Government of Canada wishes to showcase their leadership and know–how, which are essential in building a Canadian economy that is stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive.

"Across the country, entrepreneurs participate in the economic vitality of our communities as they develop international markets. Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to women entrepreneurs, in line with our economic recovery plan. By boosting The Unscented Company's growth, the government is following through on its commitments, helping businesses grow, innovate, and export their products."

The Honourable David Lametti, Member of Parliament for LaSalle‍–‍Émard‍–‍Verdun, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Our government has set itself the mission to support the growth of Canadian businesses and the economic diversification of communities, which cannot be done without the key contribution of our women entrepreneurs. Assisting women from Quebec who choose the path of entrepreneurship leads to inclusive growth in our regional economies, paving the way for a prosperous future. SMEs such as The Unscented Company are key drivers in our economy and our communities, and I am proud of CED's support for this project by this thriving business. Its success and spin–offs will contribute to the economic vitality of the Greater Montréal region."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is a very important investor for The Unscented Company, clearly understanding our reality as a B Corp certified business. In addition to meeting our investment needs to grow our business in the U.S., we have been able to acquire an integrated management system that will allow us to optimize our digital value."

Anie Rouleau, Founding President, The Unscented Company

Quick facts

This announcement is part of Economic Development Week.

The many investments announced by the regional development agencies (RDAs) in projects that contribute to community vitality demonstrate the importance of economic development right across the country.

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

