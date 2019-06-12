Women entrepreneurs and exporting: Carleton University and The Beacon Agency conduct national study with BDC and EDC

The partnership will assist women-owned businesses grow outside of Canada

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Women-led businesses make up only 15 per cent of total exports in Canada. Canada's bank for entrepreneurs, BDC, and Export Development Canada (EDC) have partnered to publish research exploring the barriers women entrepreneurs face when exporting. The research will be published in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, a Government of Canada initiative to serve as a one-stop source of knowledge, data and best practices for women entrepreneurs. The Hub is also celebrating its Eastern Ontario launch today at an event in Ottawa.

"What we know is exporting leads to huge growth opportunities for Canadian women business owners and these women have global ambitions," said Jennifer Cooke, EDC corporate lead for women in trade. "What if we could do more to help them? What would be possible then? The research findings will enable all of us to better understand the challenges women face so that we can better support them to take the export plunge and take on the world of opportunities."

The research will be conducted by Clare Beckton, executive in residence at the Carleton University's Centre for Research and Education on Women and Work, and Janice McDonald, founder of The Beacon Agency. It will include a national survey of women entrepreneurs across the country to understand why women export, the associated benefits and barriers to export, as well as identify helpful resources.



"At BDC, we believe women entrepreneurs have enormous untapped potential," said Laura Didyk, national lead women entrepreneurs. "Through this partnership, we will better understand the challenges facing women in exporting, so we can best support them at every point in their journey."

In a 2018 report, the researchers revealed that innovation contributions from women entrepreneurs in Canada are under recognized as they often fall outside the tech sector. A 2016 report found they have difficulty securing funding from financial institutions because they're mistakenly perceived as risk averse and unable to generate the same economic growth as men.

Women entrepreneurs interested in participating in the study through an interview or upcoming focus group can contact veronicableeker@gmail.com . This is the third study in a series conducted by Beckton and McDonald designed to increase knowledge about women entrepreneurs. The final report will be published in February 2020.

