Carleton Launches Six New Career-Focused Programs

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - To meet the needs of a changing society, Carleton University is launching five new undergraduate programs in fall 2025 to prepare students for high-demand careers, alongside a flexible online program for multidisciplinary learning and professional advancement.

These programs demonstrate Carleton's commitment to a focus on experiential learning and career readiness — an approach that will pay dividends for generations to come.

"I'm proud of the work that has been done to develop these new programs, which will attract a high calibre of students to our community," says Carleton Interim President Jerry Tomberlin.

"It is especially gratifying to know that when they graduate, they will be able to step into vital careers and make immediate and important contributions to the economy, society and world."

Highlights of the new programs include:

Condensed three-year Nursing Program : An innovative partnership with Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital accelerates Nursing education, preparing graduates to transform patient care in Ontario .

: An innovative partnership with Queensway Carleton Hospital accelerates Nursing education, preparing graduates to transform patient care in . Mechatronics: Prepares students to develop and maintain "smart" machines, vehicles and systems — electro-mechanical devices controlled by computers.

Prepares students to develop and maintain "smart" machines, vehicles and systems — electro-mechanical devices controlled by computers. Bachelor of Accounting: Builds on Carleton's accounting excellence, equipping students for advanced careers and CPA designation readiness.

Builds on Carleton's accounting excellence, equipping students for advanced careers and CPA designation readiness. Cybersecurity: Focuses on addressing challenges in securing information, networks and software in the digital age.

Focuses on addressing challenges in securing information, networks and software in the digital age. Data Science: Combines mathematics, statistics, computer science and analytics to solve complex problems and responsibly translate data into actionable insights.

Combines mathematics, statistics, computer science and analytics to solve complex problems and responsibly translate data into actionable insights. Bachelor of Arts General Studies: A flexible, fully online (or hybrid) degree offering broad engagement with humanities, social sciences and cultural studies.

From broad ideas to specific challenges, these programs exemplify Carleton's mission to drive real-world impact and shape a better future for all.

