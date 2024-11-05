Carleton University launches new tech-forward nursing program, partners with Queensway Carleton Hospital to transform nursing education

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Carleton University has launched a new tech-forward nursing program with the first intake of students starting in the fall of 2025. The university partnered with Queensway Carleton Hospital to transform nursing education and accelerate the entrance of new nurses into the healthcare system, with up-to-date skills and education to support patient needs today and for future generations. The program is the first new nursing program to come out of an established Ontario university in over 20 years.

"I'm thrilled to be here at Carleton University as we announce Ontario's first new nursing program in 25 years," said Premier Doug Ford. "As we invest $50 billion in more than 50 new and upgraded hospital projects across the province, we're also investing in the health-care workforce Ontario families are counting on. Today's announcement is part of that ongoing work, which includes the largest medical school expansion in over a decade, so we can continue connecting more people in Ontario to convenient care close to home."

"The new nursing program is truly innovative and will equip graduates to work in today's hospitals and healthcare settings and help transform our healthcare system," said Jerry Tomberlin, Interim President and Vice-Chancellor at Carleton University.

The compressed three-year program will see students graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and prepare them for the workforce by:

Early and frequent clinical placements to provide expanded hands-on experience

Indigenous built curriculum which seeks through partnership and storytelling to decolonize healthcare delivery concepts, creating healthcare providers who strive for cultural competence and understanding

Concentrations in: Data Science to enable the more advanced use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technology to improve the delivery of high-quality, personalized clinical care in response to Canada's healthcare crisis Neuroscience and Mental Health to support the needs of communities and healthcare providers including resilience training from day one



The program has obtained approvals from the College of Nurses of Ontario and the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and applications are now being accepted through the Ontario Universities' Application Centre at www.ouac.on.ca.

The coursework will be delivered in a hybrid manner, incorporating hands-on learning at Carleton University or a clinical placement site. Education and training will involve using simulated environments or scenarios (like virtual practice or mock situations), artificial intelligence (AI) technology and opportunities for students or learners to gain hands-on experience early on in their education through internships or practical training sessions.

"This accelerated program will get more nurses into the field faster as students will graduate in three years instead of four and begin clinical placements sooner. This type of hands-on training is essential to give nurses confidence when entering the workforce and provide the skills they need to have an immediate impact," said Yvonne Wilson, Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Executive at Queensway Carleton Hospital.

"This nursing program is the result of a partnership between Carleton University and Queensway Carleton Hospital and meets a growing need," said Danielle Manley, Director (Nursing Program) at Carleton University. "Ontario is currently short 26,000 nurses, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information and the gap is expected to grow to 33,000 by 2028."

The two organizations have worked together on conceptualization, curriculum development and clinical practicums – ensuring the program keeps technology at the forefront, designing the program to support current and future healthcare providers' mental health and reflecting the current, on-the-job challenges of nursing in Ontario.

"As a nurse educator familiar with the various current curricular models in place, the opportunity to reconsider how we educate our future nurses is an exciting and long-awaited change," shared Manley. "To have the chance to reshape nursing education in partnership with our community and with students at the center of our model is the chance of a lifetime. The anticipation to welcome the first cohort is palpable on campus as we countdown to the first day."

SOURCE Carleton University

Media Contacts: Steven Reid (he/him), Media Relations Officer, Carleton University, 613-265-6613, [email protected], Natasha Curley (she/her), Communications Officer, Queensway Carleton Hospital, 613-218-1200, [email protected]