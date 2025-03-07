MONTREAL, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) is leveraging the full force of its financing and advisory services throughout each of its 108 business centers across the country to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) directly impacted by the uncertainty around US tariffs, including a new $500 M financing envelope.

BDC is collaborating with governments, the private sector and stakeholders within the ecosystem that support businesses as part of the broader Canadian response. Its role will be to focus on SMEs with concrete impacts to their financials as a direct result of the looming threat of US tariffs, such as cancelled contracts, increased costs, or lost customers. BDC will provide advice to help entrepreneurs pivot their business quickly and find new buyers and suppliers, and then provide financing to help execute their new strategy.

"Amid the uncertainty of US tariffs, we need to take a collective deep breath, keep a cool head and take the measure of the challenge in front of us. BDC is built to help our clients withstand crises, and that's why we're stepping in with $500 million in new financing, advice, and tools that meet the needs of entrepreneurs in today's context," said Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC. "Entrepreneurs want actionable, strategic advice to help them pivot quickly to manage their exposure to the US tariffs, and once their plan is in place, the financing to secure their continued growth. BDC is bringing them real help, right now, on both fronts."

FINANCING

BDC is delivering a new $500 M envelope, called Pivot to Grow, to provide financing, advice and loan deferrals to SMEs financially impacted by the chill effects of potential or imposed US tariffs. The financing and deferrals will be focused on SMEs supported by a viable business model with direct sales into the US market, or those in supply chains with direct exposure to the US. The support is reserved for SMEs that have experienced paused or canceled contracts, increased costs or other direct impacts upon their financials because of US tariff uncertainty. Recognizing that every business is unique, BDC will continue to evaluate and analyze the evolving situation and will adapt its support to the needs of the entrepreneur.

ADVICE AND INSIGHTS

At the same time, BDC will enhance its entire suite of business solutions – financing, expert advice, investments, and market data and insights. Specifically, BDC will:

Provide advisory services to help businesses with their US tariff action plans, focusing on financial management, operational efficiency, and market diversification. For more information, visit TradeResilience.

Collaborate with investment partners to develop financial options for portfolio businesses directly impacted by US tariffs

Generate high-value insights and best practices to share with every entrepreneur through enhanced interactions with clients and stakeholders, including weekly client councils, SME surveys, and deep dive interactions with businesses across the country, in all sectors.

KEEPING OUR EAR TO THE GROUND

BDC's recent engagements with entrepreneurs revealed significant concerns about uncertainties related to the impact of US tariffs, currency fluctuations, and complex supply chains. Entrepreneurs identified an urgent need for immediate financial solutions and strategic advice to navigate these challenges. They emphasized the importance of understanding their exposure, contingency planning, and proactive communication with their clients to manage short-term impacts effectively.

"BDC has supported entrepreneurs for over 80 years, and we've faced major challenges before. We overcame those, and this time will be no different. BDC will be there, standing shoulder to shoulder with entrepreneurs, helping them as they lead our economy forward," added Hudon.

To learn more about what BDC is doing to help tariff-impacted businesses and advice on how to prepare your business for increased costs, visit BDC's tariff response page.

About BDC: 80 years as Canada's bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC's development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. The financial value of BDC's services is estimated to add $23.6 billion in GDP to Canada's economy over the next five years. We are one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

SOURCE Business Development Bank of Canada

For more information, please contact: Phil Taylor, Public Affairs and External Communications, BDC, E-mail: [email protected] (quickest response time), Alternate Email: [email protected]