Nikita Nanos named Chancellor of Carleton University

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Carleton University is proud to announce the appointment of Nikita (Nik) Nanos as its 13th Chancellor, effective July 1, 2025.

A renowned public opinion researcher, Nanos is the Chief Data Scientist and Founder of the Nanos Research Group of Companies. He leads one of Canada's most respected research firms and oversees the Nanos Bloomberg Canadian Confidence Index, a key national barometer tracking consumer sentiment on the economy. He serves as the pollster of record for The Globe and Mail, CTV News and Bloomberg News Canada, providing trusted insights that inform national discourse.

"Carleton University is a place that transforms lives, and I'm honoured to serve in this new capacity as its chancellor," says Nanos. "I look forward to working with our exceptional community of students, faculty and staff, to build on Carleton's legacy of excellence and make a lasting impact."

Nanos is a member of the Order of Canada and an adjunct research professor at Carleton's Norman Paterson School of International Affairs (NPSIA). He also serves on the advisory board of the Canadian Defence and Security Network.

His long-standing commitment to Carleton is reflected in his service as a member and chair of the Board of Governors from 2014 to 2022. During his tenure, he helped guide the university's strategic direction – championing academic excellence, strengthening governance and deepening community engagement.

"Nik Nanos reflects the values and ambitions of our students, faculty, staff and alumni," says Wisdom Tettey, President and Vice-Chancellor. "His leadership, integrity and national influence make him a powerful symbol of what our community stands for and what we strive to achieve together."

As chancellor, Nanos will serve as the ceremonial head of the university, presiding over convocation ceremonies and acting as a key ambassador.

He succeeds Yaprak Baltacioğlu, who has served with distinction as chancellor since 2018 and has been a tireless advocate for students, faculty and staff.

Carleton looks forward to welcoming Nanos into the role and to the continued advancement of the university's mission under his guidance.

Nanos will be officially installed as chancellor during Carleton's convocation ceremony on June 20, 2025.

