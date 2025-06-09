Canada's export credit agency releases its 2024 business results and ESG performance reports

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Export Development Canada (EDC) released its 2024 Integrated Annual Report, highlighting how the organization helped its customers grow their business beyond Canada to seize the vast trade opportunities that await them in the global marketplace.

The report is complemented by additional environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures: 2024 Climate-Related Disclosure, and the 2024 Sustainable Bond Impact Report.

In 2024, exporters faced a complex and rapidly evolving economic environment. During this period, EDC expanded its presence in key Indo-Pacific markets to support the trade diversification of Canadian exporters. EDC invested in medium-sized Canadian exporters, sharpening its focus on priority sectors, and maintained a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.

"In 2024, global economic softness weighed on Canadian exporters. Slow domestic growth, higher-for-longer interest rates and slowing labour markets strained the economic outlook in many countries," said Alison Nankivell, EDC's President and CEO. "Those challenges, coupled with new market uncertainties towards the end of the year, have energized our customers to transition from continental to global traders as we strive to make it easier for them to secure new international business opportunities. This renewed interest in trade diversification and EDC's solutions have increased since the start of this year given the evolving nature of U.S. trade policies, and we're stepping up to support them."

In 2024, EDC supported more than 27,800 customers with financial and knowledge solutions, with the vast majority being small and medium-sized businesses. We facilitated a total of $123.4 billion in exports, foreign investment and trade development activities, including $23.4 billion in business in emerging markets. This support contributed to over 475,800 domestic jobs and helped to generate $87 billion of Canada's GDP.

"During an uncertain economic environment, we strategically deployed capital and took on risk to help more Canadian companies reach global markets—and we are continuing to do so in response to the current climate," said Scott Moore, EDC's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. "We're motivated by findings that Canadian companies supported by EDC generate 23% more revenues, employ 16% more workers and are 6% more productive, according to our latest study with Statistics Canada."

In 2024, EDC's net income increased to $915 million from $450 million in 2023. This was driven by higher net revenue, combined with unrealized gains on financial instruments carried at fair value.

Our growing presence in the Indo-Pacific

In 2024, EDC added three new representations in the Indo-Pacific, increasing the total number of representations to 11 in the region, including its Singapore branch. EDC opened representations in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Manila, Philippines, and most recently, Bangkok, Thailand (in 2025) to offer in-market support to attract more Canadian companies to the booming region and help them navigate local market complexities.

EDC supported 1,529 customers and facilitated $13 billion in business volumes in the Indo-Pacific region in 2024. It also signed memorandums of understanding with several export credit agencies and market leaders to enable strong market access for Canadian exporters.

Our support for Canada's medium-sized exporters and key sectors

In 2024, we continued our strategic objective to support the international growth of Canada's medium-sized companies. In 2024, we served 1,175 medium-sized Canadian companies across our financial solutions.

EDC is focusing on Canadian sectors that provide net-new growth for Canada, namely agri-food, critical minerals, the energy transition, advanced manufacturing and digital industries. Its goal is to highlight Canada's strengths on the global stage and improve trade competitiveness.

For example, in the agri-food sector, EDC served 3,201 customers throughout the year, facilitating $21.7 billion in business. As a leading financier of Canada's cleantech industry, EDC served 500 cleantech customers in 2024, enabling $9.7 billion in business facilitated.

Our commitment to responsible business

Throughout the year, EDC maintained its commitment to responsible business. In 2024, we issued our sixth green bond valued at US$ 1 billion, helping to further attract capital for climate-focused investment and support for projects that generate positive environmental outcomes. Additionally, we deployed $1.3 billion in financing for 56 renewable energy projects.

Through our inclusive trade efforts, we offered targeted support for Canadian companies owned by members of equity-seeking groups, focusing on companies owned by women and Indigenous people. This effort served 3,816 financial and non-financial customers and facilitated $2.5 billion in business and trade activities. For more information, read the 2024 Integrated Annual Report and the suite of supplemental ESG reports.

