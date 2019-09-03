We Got This: Global Announces Fall Premieres For The Season's Hottest 24/7 TV Lineup

From Daytime to Late Night, Global Ushers in New Series Tamron Hall,

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - As the seasons change from summer to fall, Global is gearing up for its biggest season yet with hit shows for every type of TV-lover including the ceremonious final season of Modern Family, new laugh-out-loud comedies The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act, and two new edge-of-your-seat thrillers, Prodigal Son and Evil. Beyond primetime, Global continues to deliver viewers new hits 24/7 with additions like late night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and the world television debut of Complex Network's revered web series Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping.

Global heads in to fall with strong momentum from a hot summer lineup that saw the network claim more spots in the Top 20 programs amongst adults 18-34 than any other conventional broadcaster. Global's summer standouts included the #1 scripted show of the summer BH90210, fan favourite Big Brother continuing to rank in the Top 5, and Top 20 perennial Canadian hit Private Eyes, each ranking across all key demos and adults 18-34.

"This fall Global is set to deliver its most powerful lineup of hit shows carefully curated to bring viewers diverse content from industry heavyweights both on and off camera," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President of TV Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Building on the tremendous success of last year's schedule, Global's offering is positioned to bring viewers 24/7 entertainment whenever and wherever they want to watch."

Continue reading below for more about Global's fall 2019 schedule. For a full list of Global's fall premiere dates, click here.

DRAMA

Headlining Global's schedule are some of the most anticipated new and returning series of the season featuring 16 hours of simulcast. Kicking off premiere week on September 23 is the dark and twisted drama Prodigal Son, following the life of Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne, The Walking Dead), one of the best criminal psychologists with a father (played by Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex) known as one of the worst serial killers. Then, on September 26, Michelle and Robert King's haunting new series Evil, starring Mike Colter (Luke Cage), puts science and religion to the test when extraordinary occurrences appear.

Returning to Global's drama slate are hit series with new captivating and heart pounding moments including Season 3 of spring's Top 10 hit 9-1-1 (September 23), and the sophomore seasons of last fall's #1 new drama New Amsterdam and Top 20 series FBI (September 24).

COMEDY

Wednesdays are all about laughter as Global's premieres continue to roll out, with the Golden Globe® winning series and final season of Modern Family and sophomore season of Single Parents launching September 25. As the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan reunite one final time to celebrate Modern Family, a unique group of single parents attempt to juggle their children and personal lives on Single Parents. Thursdays welcome a second dose of lough-out-loud moments beginning September 26 with a new two-hour comedy block featuring returning cult classics Superstore and The Good Place, and two new comedies The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act. New series The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins (Justified) embracing his new normal life as a single dad and as some would call, a unicorn. And finally, three-time EMMY® Award winning actress Patricia Heaton and newly cast Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) star in the new multi-camera sitcom Carol's Second Act.

REALITY

For viewers looking for a dose of reality, the #1 reality series Survivor returns for its 39th season on September 25. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the season themed "Island of the Idols" features two legendary winners returning to serve as mentors to a group of new players. Lastly, celebrate "Sunday Funday" with Tiffany Haddish during the revival of family favourite Kids Say the Darndest Things premiering October 6. Featuring the often innocent and hilarious perspectives of kids, other weekly segments take Tiffany on various adventures like seeking advice on love and taking on carpool duty.

ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, AND SPECIALS

Delivering the latest in entertainment news is ET Canada, premiering its historic 15th season on September 3 with a new year of exclusive interviews and unprecedented access to Hollywood's biggest stars. Hosted by Cheryl Hickey along with Sr. Reporter Roz Weston and Entertainment Reporters Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante, the season begins with an action packed week of specials, concluding with an exclusive live half-hour red carpet special on September 8 at the 2019 CCMA Awards Presented by TD. Then, catch the 2019 CCMA Awards Presented by TD live on Global beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Plus, get a sneak peek of Global's hot new schedule during the annual half-hour Global Fall TV Preview presented by ET Canada special airing September 18. For an even deeper dive on the latest news, entertainment, and hot topics, Global's The Morning Show, hosted by Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur, kicks off an all-new season September 3 airing weekdays across the country from 9 – 10 a.m. ET. Rounding out Global's specials is A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special airing September 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and features Singh as she partakes in sketches, interviews, games, and interacts with her studio audience.

DAYTIME AND LATE NIGHT

Kicking off the schedule with some of the most buzzed about topics is Global's lineup of daytime talk shows. Bringing warmth and a no-fuss approach into viewers' homes, The Rachael Ray Show returns with new mouth-watering recipes on September 9, followed by the EMMY® Award-winning talk show The Talk with new member Marie Osmond joining Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood for its milestone 10th season. Then, Global welcomes broadcast journalist and former national news anchor Tamron Hall as she debuts her very own talk show, Tamron Hall, a daily destination for all things topical and a place for viewers to connect with other people.

Nighthawks rejoice as Global delivers late night's hottest hosts and topics with three brand new late night series and two returning favourites, leading with some of the biggest stars and brilliants minds on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert beginning September 3. Stepping on to the scene as the only female late night host of any major broadcast network is Canadian, multi-faceted entertainer Lilly Singh, debuting her very own show A Little Late with Lilly Singh airing weeknights beginning September 16. Next up is Canada's #1 late-night show for A18-34 and A25-54 Saturday Night Live, with the EMMY® Award-winning series premiering its 45th Season with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish on September 28.

As previously announced, following new episodes of SNL, Complex Networks, the largest youth culture brand in the U.S., spices up Saturday night and a second dose of Billie Eilish with the world broadcast premiere of their revered web series from First We Feast, Hot Ones, on September 28. Then, viewers can catch back-to-back new episodes of Hot Ones airing in a one-hour block kicking off October 5. From the food brand First We Feast, the series is hosted by Sean Evans and features interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood as they do their best to grin and bear through outrageously hot chicken wings. Also from Complex Networks, Global is thrilled to not only bring the hit digital series Sneaker Shopping to its digital and social channels, but also to broadcast television with a special premiere airing September 28 following Hot Ones. After that, viewers can find new half-hour segments every Friday night on Global beginning October 4. The award-winning series features Complex's Joe La Puma interviewing fan-favourite artists and athletes as he takes them to the best sneaker stores around the globe.

