PRODUCTION BEGINS ON GLOBAL'S PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST

Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson Reunite in Victoria, B.C. for the Highly-Anticipated Spinoff

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Cameras are set to roll on Private Eyes West Coast, as Global, Lionsgate Canada, and Piller/Segan confirm production kicks off on Thursday, June 5 on Vancouver Island. The new ten-episode spinoff series sees Canadian stars Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson return as Matt Shade and Angie Everett – TV's favourite private investigators – now navigating a fresh set of mysteries in their new West Coast home base of Victoria, B.C.

Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson touch down on Vancouver Island In British Columbia, ahead of production on Private Eyes West Coast, which begins June 5. (CNW Group/Global Television)

With the Pacific Ocean as their backdrop and a new cast of characters joining the action, Private Eyes West Coast promises a sun-soaked, suspense-filled season. Picking up after the events of the original hit series – which ran for five seasons on Global (2016-2021), won the CSA Golden Screen Award, and was licensed in over 180 territories worldwide – this spinoff brings back the quick-witted, sizzling chemistry, and high-stakes detective work that made Private Eyes a fan favourite across Canada and around the world.

Production is set to run through the summer, with the first look at Shade and Everett's new coastal digs coming soon. Additional information including casting and storyline details will be announced at a later date.

The series comes from Lionsgate Canada and Shawn Piller & Lloyd Segan, the award-winning, writer-driven studio known for premium, character-centered series including Wild Cards (CBC, The CW), The Dead Zone, Haven, Wildfire, Greek, and the original Private Eyes. Corus Entertainment is the commissioning broadcaster with Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios, and Lynne Carter, Director, Original Programming, overseeing the production. Lionsgate Television handles international distribution.

"We're thrilled to reunite Jason and Cindy for this next chapter of Private Eyes, and to be reteaming with our longtime partners at Corus and our good friend Jocelyn Hamilton, along with our extended Lionsgate family," said Piller & Segan, Executive Producers. "Victoria gives us a new cinematic canvas and a chance to evolve the series in fresh and unexpected ways. This is a west coast reinvention– same sharp wit, same beloved lead characters, brand new mysteries,with stunning new views."

"Private Eyes West Coast builds on the brilliance and charm that made the original series a hit, while introducing a bold new setting and cast of characters in this spinoff. We're thrilled to partner with Piller/Segan, and Corus to bring a fresh, west coast energy to the franchise," said Jocelyn Hamilton, President, Television, Lionsgate Canada. "Audiences are in for a smart, stylish ride that stays true to the heart of the original while blazing its own trail."

"We're thrilled to see cameras roll on Private Eyes West Coast in British Columbia" said Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. "Together with our talented partners at Piller/Segan and Lionsgate Canada, this new spinoff series will offer some new surprises with the same Shade and Angie banter that our Global viewers love."

Executive Producers are Sarah Dodd (Cardinal, Family Law), Jennifer Kassabian (Hudson & Rex, Degrassi: Next Class), Jocelyn Hamilton (Cardinal, Burden of Truth) and Jason Priestley, in addition to Piller & Segan. Kassabian and Dodd also serve as Showrunners. Piller will also direct the pilot episode, and season directors will include Jason Priestley, James Genn (Wild Cards, The Good Doctor), Shannon Kholi (Resident Alien, You) and Alysse Leite-Rogers (When Calls The Heart, Family Law).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Lionsgate Canada

Lionsgate Canada is a talent-driven leader in entertainment production and distribution, serving Canadian and global audiences with award-winning content and a massive film and television library. The studio has a rich legacy of producing high-quality Canadian content for the domestic market and audiences around the world. From blockbusters to hidden gems, Lionsgate Canada also distributes fan-favourite content across a vast catalogue, including a diverse portfolio of Quebec films via Les Films Séville.

About Piller/Segan

Piller/Segan is an award-winning, writer-driven production company with development and production operations in Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. Known for bold, character-centered storytelling, the company has produced hundreds of hours of premium television—translated into over 30 languages and seen in more than 185 countries—earning honors including Emmy, Peabody, Saturn, GLAAD, and Humanitas Awards. A pure content company, Piller/Segan invests in itself and the creators it champions. With a track record of building from the ground up and delivering exceptional value at every price point, the company is committed to unforgettable viewer experiences and meaningful partnerships. Piller/Segan is focused on nurturing talent, building lasting global IP, and delivering stories that resonate worldwide.

Notable credits include Wild Cards (CBC, The CW, Prime Video), Private Eyes (Global) and its upcoming spinoff Private Eyes West Coast (Global), The Dead Zone (USA Network), Haven (Syfy), Greek and Wildfire (ABC Family/ Freeform), as well as Sexy Evil Genius (Lionsgate) and Sea Change (Lifetime).

