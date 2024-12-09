GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ITS WINTER 2025 LINEUP ANCHORED BY SERIES DEBUTS OF DOC AND WATSON, ALONGSIDE A NEW SEASON OF ORIGINAL FAMILY LAW AND CANADA'S TOP-RATED RETURNING SERIES

Season 3 of Canadian Legal Drama Family Law Premieres Sunday, January 5



TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced its winter 2025 programming lineup delivering a robust mix of gripping dramas, exciting game shows, and must-watch reality series. Kicking off the New Year is Global original and fan-favourite Family Law, returning for a third season on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Joining Global's proven slate of hit procedurals is the brand-new medical drama Doc, inspired by a true story and starring Canadian Molly Parker, debuting Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Plus, critically-acclaimed Morris Chestnut takes the lead in the modern Sherlock Holmes medical mystery series Watson premiering Sunday, January 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Joining Global's new drama slate this winter is the reimagined classic game show Hollywood Squares, starring award-winning Drew Barrymore as the centre square and hosted by Nate Burleson, the games begin Thursday, January 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Then, fall's #1 late night show Saturday Night Live continues to celebrate its monumental 50th season into the New Year with a live primetime special on Sunday, February 16. Global's unscripted offering continues later in February, as Canada's most-watched reality series Survivor returns with Season 48 in a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"Building on the success of a standout fall season where Global had 12 of the Top 20 shows, we are thrilled to deliver a winter lineup designed to captivate every audience," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President of Programming & Multiplatform at Corus Entertainment. "With the return of the beloved Canadian original Family Law, the debut of gripping new medical dramas Doc and Watson, and the revival of the iconic game show Hollywood Squares, our schedule is packed with compelling content across a variety of genres and is set to deliver premium programming that has become synonymous with Global."

Continue reading below for a look at Global's winter 2025 lineup by genre. For series descriptions of Global's new series and a full list of Global's premiere dates click here.

CANADIAN SCRIPTED ORIGINAL



Canada's beloved chaotic family is back with Season 3 of dynamic legal drama Family Law premiering Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, and created by Canadian award-winning author Susin Nielsen, Season 3 once again finds Abby and her family helping their clients navigate cases with big emotional stakes. Returning for Season 3 includes series stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams and Lauren Holly.

NEW SCRIPTED DRAMAS



Launching in the New Year, thrilling medical drama Doc premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This emotionally charged scripted drama stars Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen, a brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine whose life changes drastically after a brain injury erases the last eight years of her memory. This life-affirming medical procedural also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker and Anya Banerjee. Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker are featured in heavily recurring roles.



Next, the new medical mystery Watson debuts Sunday, January 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watson takes place six months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. The show stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, who resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson features a modern version of one of history's greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries. The series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann and Rochelle Aytes. Following the premiere, the second episode airs Monday, February 17 and then moves to its regular timeslot on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting February 23.

UNSCRIPTED GAME SHOWS AND REALITY SERIES



Bring on the entertainment this winter with the beloved classic game show Hollywood Squares, which premieres Thursday, January 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and then moves to Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT starting January 29. Hosted by Nate Burleson and featuring Drew Barrymore as the centre square, celebrity guests including Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, and RuPaul, join contestants for this star-studded take on tic-tac-toe. Also, returning to Global's midseason lineup is Season 2 of high-stakes game show Raid the Cage. Hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. alongside co-host Jeannie Mai, the upcoming season premieres Wednesday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Then in February, Canada's #1 reality series Survivor returns for an epic Season 48 with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, the new season will continue with action-packed 90-minute episodes each week. Later in March, The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe, returns for Season 3 on March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RETURNING HIT DRAMAS

Global's winter 2025 TV season also welcomes back the highly-anticipated slate of returning hit dramas starting Monday, January 27 with the return of NCIS at 9 p.m. ET/PT and NCIS: Origins at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Then, FBI Tuesdays are back starting Tuesday, January 28 with new episodes of FBI at 8 p.m. ET/PT and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes from Canada's #1 show and new drama among total viewers last fall Matlock (Thursday, January 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) return, followed by Top 20 comedy-drama Elsbeth (Thursday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT). Adrenaline-filled Fridays are back with a new season of NCIS: Sydney (Friday, January 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), fall's #2 Friday ranked series Fire Country (Friday, January 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), and #1 Friday night series S.W.A.T. (Friday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT). The action doesn't stop there, as the Queen Latifah led series The Equalizer also returns (week of February 17, then moves to 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning February 23). Rounding out the hit dramas is Global's most-watched show overall and #1 on Thursday nights 9-1-1 (Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

ACCLAIMED COMEDIES

Comedy lives on Global with Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary season broadcasting a live, primetime special on Sunday, February 16. The return of award-winning series Abbott Elementary starts Wednesday, January 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, then moves to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Wednesday, March 5. Mondays feature hilarious family sitcom The Neighborhood back on Monday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by Poppa's House at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, starring legendary comedians the Wayans. Lastly, this fall's #1 comedy Ghosts returns on Thursday, January 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, then moves to 7:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning March 6.

More Global crowd-pleasers are also back this winter including true crime series Crime Beat (Sunday, January 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT), plus popular special Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials (Wednesday, February 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT).

Stream new winter shows and Global's collection of award-winning series anytime on GlobalTV.com, the Global TV App and STACKTV.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.



Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'24 STD (Sep16 – Nov24/24) - Confirmed up to Nov 17/24, 3+ airings, AMA(000), A25-54 unless otherwise stated, Total Viewers = Ind. 2+, CDN CONV COM ENG national networks, CTV Com all others Total

