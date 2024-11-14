Survivor Reigns as the #1 Reality Series

Saturday Night Live is #1 in Late Night

Global Currently Holds 11 of the Top 20 Series this Fall

Global's Hit Shows Are Available to Stream on STACKTV and the Global TV App

For additional photography, visit the Corus Media Centre here.

Follow us on X at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release: bit.ly/4fNJygI

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Global celebrates number ones across the board, as today the network announced its ratings success for the fall 2024 TV season thus far. Home to the #1 show and new drama among total viewers (2+), Matlock, #1 reality series Survivor and #1 late night program Saturday Night Live, Global currently claims 11 of the Top 20 most-watched programs in Canada.* In addition, since its primetime schedule fully premiered the week of October 14, Global is the #1 network in core primetime and the only network seeing significant gains year-over-year with audiences up over fall 2023 (+79%) and spring 2024 (+19%) and currently winning the night for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.**

GLOBAL IS HOME TO TV’S #1 HITS THIS FALL INCLUDING #1 SHOW AND NEW DRAMA MATLOCK AMONG TOTAL VIEWERS (CNW Group/Global Television)

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com. Stay tuned for Global's winter 2025 schedule featuring much-anticipated new midseason additions like Doc, Watson and Hollywood Squares alongside returning hits to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Viewers are back on conventional TV and especially on Global! After kicking off this fall season, Global is experiencing tremendous year-over-year audience growth, more than any other network, and is home to hit shows across all the TV genres," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President Programming & Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. "Bolstered by Global's perennial hits like Survivor, Saturday Night Live, proven franchises and returning series, and #1 new drama Matlock (2+), plus adding the network's other burgeoning hits to the mix, it is clear that Global is well-positioned to finish strong this fall season."

Additional performance highlights on Global:

NEW SERIES

Canada's #1 show and new drama this fall, Matlock , premiered strong with an audience of 1.6 million (2+) and has been renewed for a second season.*





#1 show and new drama this fall, , premiered strong with an audience of 1.6 million (2+) and has been renewed for a second season.* The latest installment to the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Origins, also had an impressive premiere with an audience of 1.3 million (2+) and is currently winning its timeslot, ranking in the Top 20 most-watched shows in Canada .*

RETURNING HITS

Action-packed 9-1-1 returned this season to an astounding audience of 2 million Canadians (2+) and is currently the second most-watched show overall and #1 on Thursday nights.*





returned this season to an astounding audience of 2 million Canadians (2+) and is currently the second most-watched show overall and #1 on Thursday nights.* Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was the most-watched episode of the year with 800,000 Canadians tuning in.***





appearance on was the most-watched episode of the year with 800,000 Canadians tuning in.*** Global is winning Friday nights thanks to S.W.A.T. taking the #1 spot and Fire Country in at #2 for the night.*





taking the #1 spot and in at #2 for the night.* Fan favourite comedy Ghosts is on track to land in Canada's Top 20 most-watched shows this fall along with longstanding hit dramas NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted.*

RANKER HIGHLIGHTS*

Canada's Top 10 Most-Watched Programs Among Total Viewers (2+)

Rank Network Program 1 Global Matlock 2 Global 9-1-1 3 CTV 9-1-1: Lone Star 4 CTV High Potential 5 Global Elsbeth 6 Global Survivor 7 CTV Rescue: Hi-Surf 8 Global FBI 9 CTV Doctor Odyssey 10 Global NCIS: Origins

Canada's Top 10 Most-Watched Programs (A25-54)

Rank Network Program 1 CTV 9-1-1: Lone Star 2 Global 9-1-1 3 CTV Rescue: Hi-Surf 4 Global Saturday Night Live 5 Global Survivor 6 Global Big Brother 7 Global Matlock 8 CTV High Potential 9 CTV Doctor Odyssey 10 CTV Grey's Anatomy

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'24 STD (Sep 16 - Nov 3/24), confirmed to Oct 27, 3+ airings, AMA(000), A25-54 unless otherwise stated, Total Viewers = Ind. 2+, CDN CONV COM ENG national networks, CTV Com all others Total

**Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Fall'24 (Oct 14 – Nov 3/24) confirmed to Oct 27 vs. Fall'23 (Oct 16 – Nov 5/23), SP'24 (Feb 12 – Jun 2/24), A25-54 unless otherwise noted, AMA(000), M-Su 8p-11p, Local Time, Global Total, CTV Com, City Total, CBC Total

***Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Jan 1 - Nov 3/24, confirmed data, Ind. 2+, DlyRch(000), Global Total

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

X:

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@globaltv

TikTok:

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 32 specialty television services, 35 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network and Home Network (launching soon), The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor through Corus Studios and Nelvana. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Global Television

For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Seliwoniuk, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 647.461.1178, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]; Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]