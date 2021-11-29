MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) reports that, between July and September, it continued to implement its gradual service resumption plan, increasing service levels to over 50% in the Québec City-Windsor corridor and reintroducing one weekly round trip on the Ocean route. As a result of these measures along with an increase in travel demand, VIA Rail recorded a rise in ridership and passenger revenues of 117% and 183% respectively during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

"It is undeniable that COVID-19 has brought its share of challenges. Throughout this crisis, we remain focused on bringing VIA Rail back to where it was before the pandemic and beyond," said Cynthia Garneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The milestones reached in the past quarter, as well as the recent announcement of the final phase of our gradual service resumption - which will start with the return of the Ocean's second frequency - are encouraging. They remind us that we are slowly but surely on the right track to continue doing what we do best: serving Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

A decisive quarter for VIA Rail's modernization program

During the third quarter, the Corporation made significant advances regarding the High Frequency Rail (HFR) project and the Québec City-Windsor corridor Fleet Replacement Program.

In July, the government of Canada announced that it was taking the first steps in preparing for the procurement process for the High Frequency Rail project, which would, amongst others, include engaging Indigenous groups and communities to obtain feedback on the project. Furthermore, VIA Rail welcomed in September the first trainset of its new Corridor fleet, which will undergo a series of dynamic, static and winter tests until the third quarter of 2022.

"When it comes to our modernization program, VIA Rail is definitely at a crossroads: one that will allow us to play a crucial role in the future of sustainable mobility in Canada," said Cynthia Garneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With these large-scale projects like the HFR proposal and the new Corridor fleet, we are welcoming Canadians to a new era of passenger rail service. We are eager to continue moving forward on this path as we are determined to keep being the smarter way to move people."

VIA Rail earns CAE Silver, Mental Health at Work certification

The Corporation was awarded the Canada Awards for Excellence (CAE) in "the Mental Health at Work" category. This realization is the highest recognition of organizational excellence in the country and highlights VIA Rail's ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of its employees in a variety of ways. Over the past years, the Corporation has launched a number of initiatives to promote health and wellness in the workplace such as the implementation of health tools and resources and the creation of a network of VIA Rail Wellness Ambassadors.

Sign Languages videos on VIA Rail's website

VIA Rail is determined to contribute to the creation of a barrier-free Canada. As such, in early 2022, it will be the first Crown Corporation to offer sign languages videos on its website. These videos, which were produced in collaboration with our partners at Canadian Hearing Services, will explain where to find practical and important information on our website in order to help people with travelling autonomously and safely.

VIA Rail's 2021 third quarter report is available at: https://media.viarail.ca/sites/default/files/publications/VIA_Q3_2021_EN.pdf

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

Source: Ben Marc Diendéré, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, VIA Rail Canada

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Jamie Orchard, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.viarail.ca/

