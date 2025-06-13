HIGHLIGHTS

From January 1st to December 31, 2024

Total revenues increased by $49.5 million (11.5%) compared to 2023 due to higher demand.

(11.5%) compared to 2023 due to higher demand. 4.4 million passengers rode VIA Rail trains in 2024, an increase of 272,000 (6.6%) compared to 2023.

The Corporation unveiled its new strategic plan, VIAction 2030, which aims to position VIA Rail as a best-in-class operator in North America and a leader in integrated mobility, placing passengers at the heart of the travel experience.

and a leader in integrated mobility, placing passengers at the heart of the travel experience. VIA Rail received funding to replace its pan-Canadian fleet and offer new trains to Canadians from Coast to Coast to Coast.

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) marked a year of significant progress in 2024, continuing the strong growth trajectory seen since the pandemic. The Corporation reported revenues of $480.2 million, while ridership increased to 4.4 million passengers. Additionally, VIA Rail publicly introduced its bold new strategic plan, VIAction 2030, setting the stage for the future of passenger rail in Canada.

"VIA Rail navigated 2024 with ambition and confidence, looking toward the future, while also addressing daily challenges that exposed certain vulnerabilities," said Françoise Bertrand, VIA Rail's former Chairperson of the Board of Directors. "Our promising future is expressed in a new strategic vision focused on transforming our organization to better serve Canadians for generations to come."

Navigating Operational Challenges

While 2024 was a year of growth and transformation for VIA Rail, it also presented operational hurdles, particularly in the Québec City–Windsor corridor. In the fourth quarter, new infrastructure regulations significantly impacted on-time performance, posing challenges in maintaining the high level of service passengers expect. VIA Rail is actively addressing these issues to enhance reliability and ensure a smoother travel experience.

"This past year laid the foundation for VIA Rail's future, but it also brought unprecedented challenges," said Mario Péloquin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In October, new regulations imposed by the host railway created significant disruptions in our corridor services. Despite these setbacks, Canadians continue to choose train travel in record numbers, and our financial performance remained strong, with a greater-than-expected reduction in our operating deficit."

VIAction 2030: A Vision for the Future of Passenger Rail

2024 saw the introduction of VIA Rail`s 5-year strategic plan, VIAction 2030. Grounded in five strategic pillars, VIAction 2030 aims to improve VIA Rail's operations, enhance passenger service, and establish the company as a key player in integrated mobility across Canada. The plan sets out a transformative vision to provide Canadians with a seamless, sustainable, and customer-centric travel experience.

Full Operation of the New Fleet in the Québec City – Windsor Corridor

In 2024, VIA Rail marked a major milestone with the arrival of its new fleet in Southwestern Ontario. This modernization effort paves the way for the entire Québec City–Windsor corridor to be served by state-of-the-art, accessible, and environmentally friendly trains by summer 2025.

The launch of these new, modern trains offers businesses a unique opportunity to integrate sustainable rail travel into their corporate travel policies. Adopting this approach is simple and can significantly lower an organization's environmental impact. With improved ergonomics, enhanced stability, brighter interiors, and better connectivity, these trains are designed to support productivity on the move, making them the smart choice for companies seeking both efficiency and sustainability.

A New App to Simplify Your Journey

In 2024, building on the success of its new reservation system introduced in 2023, VIA Rail launched a new mobile customer app. This app provides passengers with a convenient and efficient way to manage their reservations and access their VIA Preference accounts.

Historic Investment: A New Pan-Canadian Fleet

A landmark moment for VIA Rail came in 2024 when the Government of Canada announced funding for the replacement of the Corporation's pan-Canadian fleet as part of the federal budget. This historic investment, the largest in VIA Rail's history, will allow the Corporation to select a supplier to design and build modern, comfortable, accessible, and sustainable trains, ensuring a more connected Canada.

"The history of Canada is closely intertwined with the history of train travel, and VIA Rail's long-distance routes hold a strong place in Canada," said Jonathan Goldbloom, Chair of the Board of Directors. "The replacement of VIA Rail's pan-Canadian fleet is essential to allow VIA Rail to maintain its services and will also ensure that the next generations of Canadians have access to modern comfortable trains in every corner of the country."

VIA Rail's annual report is available at: https://media.viarail.ca/en/reports

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

