MONTREAL, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) invites the public to listen to its 2025 Annual Public Meeting (APM) to be aired on August 21, 2025, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on its YouTube channel.

This pre-recorded session will offer a look back at the financial results, key performances and landmark projects of 2024, a year of transformation for VIA Rail, marked in particular by the announcement of historic funding for the replacement of its pan-Canadian fleet.

The meeting will also be an opportunity to look to the future, with an overview of the next steps in the VIAction 2030 strategic plan, unveiled in 2024, and the priorities that will guide the Corporation's actions in the months ahead.

Messages will be delivered by:

Jonathan Goldbloom , VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors

, VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors Mario Péloquin , President and Chief Executive Officer

, President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Delisle , Chief Financial and Technology Officer

We want to hear from Canadians

Once again this year, the public is invited to submit their questions to VIA Rail online through the Annual Public Meeting webpage.

When: From July 4, 12:01 a.m. to July 7, 11:59 p.m.

Answers to the most frequently asked questions will be shared on August 21 on the Annual Public Meeting webpage. Some of these questions will also be addressed during the broadcast.

Event Details

What: VIA Rail's 2025 Annual Public Meeting

When: Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Where: VIA Rail's YouTube channel

VIA Rail's 2024 annual report is available in the Media Centre.

