MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) has reached tentative agreements with Unifor's Council 4000 and Local 100, the union representing approximately 2,400 VIA Rail employees working in its stations, on board its trains, in its maintenance centres, at the VIA Customer Centre, and in administrative offices.

These tentative agreements are subject to a ratification vote by VIA Rail's Unifor members. Once ratified, the collective agreements will be retroactive to January 1, 2025, and will remain in effect through December 31, 2027. Agreement details will only be disclosed following member ratification.

"We are pleased to have reached these tentative agreements with Unifor. From the outset, VIA Rail's management engaged in this round of negotiations in good faith, with the clear objective of reaching a fair and equitable solution that would safeguard the continued delivery of excellent service to all Canadians," said Mario Péloquin, President and CEO of VIA Rail. "This important step reflects the commitment and perseverance of both parties throughout the negotiation process. Our employees are essential contributors to our success, and these agreements will help us move forward together as we continue to serve Canadians from coast to coast with dedication and pride."

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

