MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is proud to have earned the top place as the most reputable company in the transportation sector, according to Leger's 2023 Reputation Study.

VIA Rail saw a significant increase in the annual study this year, improving its reputation score by 4 points and bypassing all other transportation companies for the first time since the study was published.

"This is a fantastic achievement for VIA Rail and a testament to our hard work in providing high-quality transportation services. Not only does this honor recognize VIA Rail's commitment to excellence in the transportation sector, but it also highlights our colleague's dedication to providing top-notch customer service," said Mathieu Paquette, Chief Employee Experience Officer.

For a second year in a row, VIA Rail also ranked as Canada's first employer of choice among transportation companies. Canadians surveyed by Leger recognized VIA Rail's vision and mission to create a positive workplace culture, and 90% of our customers say that VIA Rail has a good reputation.

"We've worked with determination to create a positive workplace culture that promotes personal and professional growth, work-life balance, and a sense of belonging," continued Mathieu Paquette. "Our focus on employee wellbeing, health and safety, and career development has helped us attract top talent and sets us apart."

The Leger 2023 Reputation survey was conducted among Canadians from all provinces from the period of November 22, 2022, to January 25, 2023.

About the Reputation study by Leger

The 2023 Reputation study published by Leger is based on data collected from a survey of over 38,000 Canadians to obtain their opinions. For this 26th edition, 300 companies from 30 sectors were analyzed based on various factors determining a company's reputation.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded ten Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter: @VIA_rail

Facebook: viarailcanada

Instagram: @viarailcanada

VIA: the blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Source: VIA Rail Canada, [email protected]; Information: Follow VIA Rail, Twitter: @VIA_rail, Facebook: viarailcanada, Instagram: @viarailcanada